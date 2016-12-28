Suspected Boko Haram kingpin arrested in Abuja

Share This





















FG calls for vigilance

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Barely 24 hours after a suspected Boko Haram member was arrested in Lagos, the personnel of a security outfit recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council, otherwise known as AMAC Marshal, have apprehended yet another of its suspected kingpins, a middle-aged man in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement issued by AMAC’s spokesman, Marshal Kingsley Madaki, last night in Abuja, said the suspect who gave his name as Usman, was nabbed at exactly 4:30pm at Utako market shortly after he arrived the premises “with a Qur’an and a chaplet(Tesbh) on his neck while trying to lobby people in the market.”

The statement said the suspected Boko Haram member has, however, “confessed that there are so many of his colleagues out there in the city who are out to unleash mayhem on the innocent residents.”

Madaki, while calling on residents of AMAC and FCT in general to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to AMAC Marshal personnel, he added that the organisation is out to ensure safety of property and lives of residents.

While handing over the suspect to the Nigerian Army of Mabila Barack at the Berger Nisiwe, the Marshal General of AMAC Marshal, Kasimm Isyaku Chicha, said AMAC Marshal is out to assist the conventional security agencies in the council.

He, therefore called on residents to be careful and stay at alert at every point in time, assuring that AMAC will always do everything to protect residents.The council’s spokesman commended effort of AMAC chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido for creating the security outfit.

The Nigeria Army at the weekend, had invaded Camp Zero, the last Boko Haram stronghold in Sambisa Forest, leading to the fleeing of members of the dreaded group.

Meanwhile, the federal government has called for increased vigilance among Nigerians, as Boko Haram escapees seek to integrate themselves into communities, after being dispossessed of their Sambisa fortress.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who made the call in a statement issued in Lagos, stressed that “eternal vigilance is the price of freedom’’.

“We urge Nigerians to keep our gallant and victorious troops in their prayers. Nigerians should also imbibe the mantra of ‘if you see something, say something’ as a way of ensuring that no escaped terrorist is able to wreak havoc in their communities.

“It is also important to know that now that they have been dispossessed of their fortress, the Boko Haram escapees will intensify their cowardly attacks on vulnerable targets if only to maintain an illusion of terror. There should be no panic because the worst is over,’’ he said.

The minister congratulated the troops of the Nigerian military for finally seizing the Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists and securing the north-east, a feat , he said, paved the way for Sunday’s re-opening of two strategic roads in Borno.

Mohammed appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the troops as they clear the remnants of the terrorists who are now on the run.

“We commend the military for the re-opening of the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road, which link Nigeria with neighbouring countries.

“The federal government also commended Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima, for his unwavering support for the military and his administration’s determination to quickly restore normalcy across the state,” he said.

The minister said it was in recognition and celebration of the great feat by the military that he decided to lead over 30 Nigerian and international journalists to join the Minister of Defence, the Service Chiefs and Borno Governor at the opening of the roads.

“Unfortunately, due to bad weather, our flight to Maiduguri from Abuja was cancelled after several hours of waiting at the airport in Abuja. However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, accompanied by the top brass of the military, re-opened the two arterial roads.

“This is very significant because the two major roads, which were closed due to the activities of the terrorists in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region,” he said.

The minister noted that the exceptional leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari provided the much-needed impetus for the military’s victory in the North-east.

He urged Nigerians to continue to give their unalloyed support to the President in his untiring efforts to restore peace and security across the country and also revamp the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...