Sustainable seed businesses to transform cassava production

By David Agba Abuja

Seed sector professionals have said that businesses selling improved varieties and high quality cassava stems for cultivation could help African farmers signifi cantly raise their productivity. Th is will mean more naira from the same land, inputs and eff ort.

Th e benefi ts of this raised productivity will be enjoyed by all the stakeholders across the value chain in a sustainable way. Th is was part of the resolutions from a national stakeholder conference on cassava seed system organized by the project, “Building an Economically Sustainable Integrated Cassava Seed System” (BASICS) that was held at the Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan last Th ursday.

Th e meeting, which refl ected on the experiences of BASICS in 2016 and refi ned the project plan for 2017 and beyond, brought together national and international researchers, academics, policymakers, the private sector, non-governmental organizations and farmers to a roundtable. Making the case for urgent need for all the stakeholders to work towards a sustainable seed system in Nigeria, Hemant Nitturkar, Project Director for BASICS, reminded the participants that Nigeria is the largest producer of cassava in the world with a production of about 54 million tons, but its yield per hectare of cassava roots is about 8 tons, less than half of the realizable yields of more than 20 tons per hectare.

Researchers say one of the factors responsible for the low yield of cassava is the low adoption of clean and healthy seeds of improved varieties of cassava by farmers. “We have to start with the right planting material and nurture it with good agronomy and weed management practices. Each of these three components has the potential to raise the productivity of cassava by 30 percent.

If we do not improve our practices in seed, weed and agronomy, we are incurring a lost opportunity of about 200 billion Naira annually from each of the three issues,” he explained. BASICS is commercially piloting two distinct pathways of seed delivery. In one, called Village Seed Entrepreneur (VSE) model, in partnership with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in Benue and with National Roots Crop Research Institute (NRCRI), in Abia, Imo, Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, the project is helping develop a network of 130 community basedseed enterprises.

Th ese VSEs will source certifi ed stems of improved varieties of cassava from NRCRI and IITA to multiply and sell to the farmers in their vicinity.

Th is way, the farmers will not have to go far to source quality stems for planting. In the second pilot called Processor Led Model (PLM), in partnership with Context Global Development, the project is working with large processors of cassava who will then make available quality stems to their outgrowers with a buy back arrangement for the roots produced.