Sutton Vs Arsenal: Pie-eating goalkeeper resigns

Sutton reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has agreed to resign from the club.

Shaw was asked to resign by Sutton after the Football Association and the Gambling Commission opened investigations into his pie-eating during Monday night’s 2-0 FA Cup loss to Arsenal.

A British newspaper’s betting company, which sponsored Sutton United for the game, offered 8-1 odds that Shaw would eat a meat pie during the match.

And, after Sutton had used all their substitutions and there was no chance he could be brought on, Shaw was shown on the BBC coverage eating a pie while he sat on the bench.

Sutton manager Paul Doswell said yesterday afternoon: “I woke up this morning and a mini-crisis had started.

“We realised the implications of what had happened, with regards to the FA and the Gambling Commission, and unfortunately Wayne has resigned from his position on the back of that.”

The FA announced its own investigation into the behaviour of 46-year-old Shaw, non-League Sutton’s reserve goalkeeper.

“We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of The FA rules relating to betting,” a spokesman said.

The stunt, picked up by cameras towards the end of the match, was initially treated as a joke.

Shaw, who weighs 20 stone, had featured in publicity during the club’’s surprise FA Cup run after revealing that he played in the same youth team as former England striker Alan Shearer.