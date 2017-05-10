Table Tennis: Nigeria, Egypt seeded for World Championship

By Gbenga Jolaosho Abuja

Nigeria and Egypt have been included in the seeding list of the doubles event of the 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships holding in Dusseldorf, Germany, ITTFAfrica stated yesterday.

Th e ITTF World Championships will run from May 29 to June 5, 2017. In the seeding list released by the table tennis ruling body, events like 2015 World Championships, 2016 ITTFEuropean Championships, 2016 ITTF-Oceania Championships, 2017 ITTF-Asian Championships, 2016 ITTF-African Championships and 2016 ITTF-Latin American Championships count for the doubles seeding for this year’s World Championships. In the 32 pairs seeded in the men’s doubles, Nigeria’s duo of Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo are Africa’s highest ranked men’s doubles in 22nd place while Egypt’s El-Sayed Lashin and Ahmed Saleh are seeded 26th.

In the women’s doubles seeding, African champions – Egypt’s Yousra Helmy and Dina Meshref – are rated 19th while Nigeria’s Olufunke Oshonaike and Cameroun’s Sarah Hanff ou are 32nd in the seeding list. Unlike in the men and women doubles which have players from Nigeria and Egypt, in the mixed doubles, three African teams are seeded. African mixed doubles champions – Egypt’s Omar Assar and Dina Meshref – are seeded 12th while Nigeria’s Segun Toriola and Olufunke Oshonaike are rated 18th with Egypt’s duo of Mohamed ElBeali and Yousra Helmy 22nd with the Algeria’s duo of Sami Kherouf and Lynda Loghraibi rated 32nd in the seeding list.