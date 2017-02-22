Take advantage of NOUN’s flexibility, Akwa Ibomites urged

By Martin Paul

Abuja

Acting Director of the Uyo Study Centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Dr. Angela Abaa, has urged the people of Akwa Ibom state to take advantage of the flexible mode of education delivery offered by the university to actualise their dreams for tertiary education and to better their socio-economic status.

Abaa stated this while fielding questions from the university’s regional media officer, South- south, Mr. Joel Nkanta, shortly after a ceremony to formally occupy the facility donated by the state government as permanent site of the Uyo Study Centre.

The director, who described the possession-taking of the new complex as “a dream come true,” said the facility “is a great contrast to the former one at No. 3, Mbaba Afia Street,” which was barely enough for staff of the study centre, let alone the teeming crowd of students the university attended to on a daily basis.

She praised Governor Udom Emmanuel for the gesture and urged indigenes of the state to complement his visionary gesture by taking advantage of the presence of the Study Centre to enroll and gain access to tertiary education no matter their age, gender, employment status or economic circumstances as the university knows no barrier whatsoever.

Earlier, at the ceremony, the Registrar of the university, Mr. Felix Edoka, had revealed that the policy of the university is that staff of any Study Centre are drawn from the community where the centre is located.

“The establishment of NOUN anywhere does not only create access to education but also creates employment opportunities for members of host communities,” he said, adding that “host communities should see centres in their areas as their own and protect them as such rather than take a confrontational stance against management of the university as if they were enemies.”