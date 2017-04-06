Taking NAHCON to greater heights

Tajudeen A. Ajibade

Barrister Mohammad Abdullahi Mukhtar is a remarkable Hajj administrator with so many dimensions that it has become difficult to paint an adequate portrait of all he has done in over a decade to accomplish the task of organizing successful yearly Hajj operations.

The Kaduna born administrator and a proud holder of the prestigious member of the Order of the Niger (MON) was onetime the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Board where he organized many successful Hajj operations before he was appointed by the Federal Government to head the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NACHON) as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer where he has also shown the stuff he is made of.

Today, the Hajj guru has turned the commission around with his professional prowess combined with other capable managers at the commission. Some dirty deals in the past, which made individual pilgrims to face herculean task in the holy land, have been addressed. It is to the credit of the number one Hajj administrator inNigeria, Abdullahi Mukhtar, that those who complained of being short changed during the period of pilgrimages are made to receive back whatever was their own when they arrive back home.

Under Abdullahi Mukhtar at NACHON, money amounting to billions of naira were saved for the pilgrims and all states Hajj commissions were given refund to pay affected pilgrims in their respective state.

In the past, such amount of money would have gone down the drain as few people would divert the money to their personal use. Many of those who performed the holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in 2016 said they were surprised to hear on radio and read in the newspapers of the development to come for a refund of certain amounts of money.

While on the yearly rituals of pilgrimage, Abdullahi always established a control system that put the activities of all pilgrims and officials in check which has helped him to always organize successful Hajj.

A workaholic and remarkable manager of both human and material resources, the NAHCON chairman has been doing the job conscientiously to promote one of the five pillars of Islam with the fear of Allah. Allah has continued to use Mukhtar Abdullahi to promote the good of his creatures on earth.

Drawing on his more than a decade experience in Hajj administration, Abdullahi’s concern is to take the National Hajj Commission to greater heights just as he has always made sure he leaves any place where he was given opportunity to serve better than he met the place. He has also identified some variables that have made Hajj exercises difficult in the past including housing and accommodation and the welfare of the pilgrims.

Thus, he accorded priority to these areas and blocked many other loopholes. This has, however, not gone down well with those who have turned NAHCON to their ATM and now embarked on sentiments on how the commission is being run.

It is on record that the detractors of the laudable objectives to improve NAHCON’s service delivery have been running from pillars to post in order to run down the leadership of the commission with frivolous allegations without taking time to study the law establishing the commission and its roles.

This reporter first met Barrister Abdullahi in 2009 in Saudi during that year’s Hajj exercise as the Chairman of the Media Committee while he was the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna Hajj Commission. Our path again crossed recently when the Kaduna State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its Chairman Comrade Adamu Yusuf paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

During the 2009 Hajj operation, I discovered that Barrister Abdulahi Mukhtar is a workaholic whose days are typically packed with meetings and activities on how to carry out successful Hajj operations. The Saudi Kingdom Authority recognized his commitment towards this and made Mukhtar to attend all their meetings that have to do with the Hajj exercise during the period. During one of his interactions with journalists in Saudi Arabia that year, he said, “I wish I could take the Kaduna Pilgrims Welfare Board to greater heights to become the envy of other Hajj Commissions in Africa and beyond, that has been my prayer”.

He did not know that one day he would be called to head and lead the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Abdullahi Mukhtar has the vigor to go through the tough day and then awake to do it all over again. An administrator per excellence, his pace and agility is often confounding and he would move from one meeting to another meeting the mighty, diplomats, the rich and the poor to attend to their problems especially when such has to do with Hajj operation.

However, for him to change the face of the National Hajj Commission, he needs an action plan and competent people to drive the vision to a successful end.

