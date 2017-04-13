‘Tambuwal planning big for Sokoto’

By Sidi A. Umar

Sokoto

Chairman, Kebbe local government area of Sokoto state, Alhaji Lawali Marafa Fakku, has said that federal government’s agriculture revival initiative had afforded Nigerians the opportunity to actively participate in the diversification process of the country through farming.

Lawal, who stated this in Kebbe while speaking with newsmen, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for initiating people-oriented programmes through positive policies aimed at sustaining development.

Fakku spoke to newsmen yesterday in Kebbe, headquarters of Kebbe local government, during the distribution of economic empowerment items to women by a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, of Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency in Sokoto state.

He noted that only by paying attention to the age long occupation Nigeria would re-position its focus.

According to him, the initiative has encouraged mass participation of people in agriculture business across communities in his local government, hence resulting to increase in food production.

He commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his resilience in strengthening opportunities for the development of the state.

“Tambuwal is planning big for the state and in a few weeks time, it will begin to manifest,” he said.

Fakku also stressed that the governor’s special special intervention approach would soon come up to cushion the effects of the current recession and ensure service delivery to the people of the state.

Fakku, however, commended the member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency, Hon. Abdussamd Dasuki, for the recent distributions of economic empowerment items to women and physically challenged people in the constituency.

He called on other elective and political appointees in the state to emulate the lawmaker.