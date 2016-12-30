Tambuwal presents N204.2bn budget for 2017

Share This





















By Sidi A. Umar

Sokoto

Sokoto state Governor, Barr. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has presented present 2017 budget proposal of N 204.2 billion to the state house of assembly.

Presenting the budget, governor Aminu Tambuwal assured that the state’s 2017 budget would reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the generality of the people.

According to the governor, N 140, 541, 864.00 which represent 69% was dedicated to capital projects, while 31% has been dedicated to recurrent expenditure.

Tambuwl said education will consume N38,426,266,193, representing 27.3% of the capital budget.

He said that, the policy thrust of the budget is to ensure sustainable economic development through substantial investment in critica sectors like education, agriculture, healthcare delivery, exploration of mineral resources, investment in renewable energy and infrastructure.

“We will prioritize effective resource management and seek intervention in areas with high potentials to create job opportunities, generate income and improve revenue generation,” the Governor said.

He added that though the financial state of affairs in the country is facing huge challenges, the state’s 2017 budget will address key policy issues which include promotion of peaceful coexistence and protection of lives and properties.

“We will work to strengthen capacity building of scheduled ministries to ensure they perform better in their tasks.

“Of great importance to us is the promotion of partnership with the private sector in areas of strategic importance to our development objective.

“We will promote value chain through agro-processing and diversification by way of incentivizing farmers and producers, and creating backward and forward linkages between and among institutions, partners and other stakeholders to accelerate economic growth,” he said.

Allocation to other sectors show that ministry of works and transport got N16.2 billion; ministries of water resources and environment got N10.7 billion, the health sector got N7.7 billion while ministry of housing, lands and survey got N8.2 billion.

Others include ministry rural and community development (N5.6 billion), ministry of solid minerals and natural resources development (N1.7 billion) while the sum of four billion Naira was set aside for ministry of commerce, industries and tourism.

While urging the lawmakers to do a diligent job in handling the budget document, Tambuwal said his administration, as shown since it came to power, will prioritize meeting the aspirations of the people of the state.

“I want to emphasise the need for us to work as a team so that together we can move our dear state forward,” he added.

