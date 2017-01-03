Tambuwal to establish 488 Integrated Islamiya/Nursery Schools

Share This





















By Sidi A. Umar

Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state said his government is planning to establish 488 Integrated Islamiya/ Nursery Schools across the state.

The governor stated yesterday at Tambuwal local government area of the state, while spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2016/2017 edition of the state Quranic recitation competition to select the representatives of the state to the forthcoming national and international editions of the competition.

Tambuwal explained that the gesture was aimed at integrating

western and Quranic education into the school system.

According to the governor, the state government had recently upgraded

15 community female Islamiya schools with a view to enhancing their performances.

”We will also continue to construct, rehabilitate and expand Mosques and Islamiyya schools across the state.

”I am hereby directing the chairmen of the 23 local governments to do same. In the same vein, i am calling on wealthy individuals to help in this direction”, he said.

The governor further said that he had recently signed the law establishing the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission to further reduce the suffering of the people as well as street begging.

Earlier in his address, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who was represented by the District Head of Binji, Alhaji Kabiru Usman, pledged the Sultanate Council’s commitment to enhance Quranic recitation and memorisation.

The Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Jabbi Kilgori, commended Tambuwal for his sustained support to the annual competition.

The chairman of Tambuwal local government, Alhaji Zaki Bashire, said

that, one-week event was conducted peacefully and according to the laid down rules and regulations.

Highlight of the event was the donation of N 1million each to both the male and female best overall winners in the memorisation of 60 hizbs category, with Tajweed and Tafseer.

