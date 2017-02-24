Task force rescues dumped 4-month-old baby, arrests mum

By Tope Musowo

Lagos

Officials of the Lagos state Task Force have rescued a four-month-old baby wrapped inside a bag and dumped under the bridge in Oshodi, just as the suspected mother was arrested while trying to escape from the area.

Speaking on the incident, the chairman of the state Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said while on monitoring duty at Oshodi, the enforcement team of the Agency apprehended the suspected mother and rescued the abandoned baby boy, who was neatly packed inside a bag.

On interrogation, the alleged Mother, Miss. Timilehin Adeshina, 18 years, confessed that she dumped the baby because she could no longer take care of him as none of her family members was willing to accommodate her with the baby.

“My mother, Mrs. Zabela Adeshina from Delta state, sent me out because I gave birth and could not identify the man who impregnated me as different men slept with me.

I also dropped out of school while in JSS II at Lovely School, Ejigbo, Lagos, because of lack of funds,” she said.

Egbeyemi confirmed that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has directed that both the rescued baby and the mother be transferred to the Social Welfare Department of the Lagos state Ministry of Youths and Social Development.