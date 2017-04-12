Technology, Innovation EXPO’ exposes indigenous fabricators

Master Omini Meshack Micheal, is a 14-year-old technologist, who participated in the Technology and Innovation Expo’ 2017 with the theme: Science, Technology and Innovation for Nigeria’s economic diversifi cation,” in Abuja last week. In this interview with BINTA SHAMA, the young star speaks about his invention and what he hopes to achieve in the nearest future.

What are you presently into aside this invention?

I am a science student of Grant International Academy, Masaka Nasarawa state. I am presently in SS2 almost rounding off by His grace.

What came about this inspiration to be an innovator? Since childhood, I have always loved inventing things which drove me to watching such programmes on television but my status as a student never gave me a better opportunity to attend any programme or class to build on my natural talent.

At what age did you start inventing things?

I started 2 years ago, at the age of 12. Now I am 14 years of age and hoping to do better by the time I get to 18 years.

Who do you admire and why?

Well, a lot of great inventors, but Bill Gates to be precise because he strikes me as someone humble with intellect and another is my mum with her driving force to see young people like myself and even older become great men and women, making their parents or guidance proud of who they might end up becoming, subsequently.

What do you have on display here at the EXPO?

I am here with a fan and car like van I created myself without any help or instruction from anyone on how to go about constructing it. How does this work?

Both car and fan works with batteries, which last for 2hours non-interrupted but hope if given the opportunity will make it with wireless remote controlling it for easier and free usage. Th e battery can also be charged with electricity.

So far is this your only invention?

Not at all, I made a car previously but not as good as this one I brought for the exhibition. My present invention is a correction of my previous work and hoping to do better subsequently.

Is this like a career or pleasure driven?

Defi nitely a career and passion 36 Wednesday, April 12, 2017 FOCUS Master Omini Michael, middle, holding his invention while his mum and others watch at the expo, Abuja recently. Photo: Binta Shama Master Omini Meshack Micheal, is a 14-year-old technologist, who participated in the Technology and Innovation Expo’ 2017 with the theme: Science, Technology and Innovation for Nigeria’s economic diversifi cation,” in Abuja last week. In this interview with BINTA SHAMA, the young star speaks about his invention and what he hopes to achieve in the nearest future. Technology, Innovation EXPO’ exposes indigenous fabricators driven spirit in me for creativity. Its my passion, my life. I love invention, and I have always been creative. What role have your parents played so far in your interest? They have been so supportive, especially my mum, both in prayers and rallying round to make sure I do well and get my work recognized not just by close relatives, but by all those that have interests in such profession and may want to invest. In all, my parents have been encouraging since inception. What was your meeting like with the Minister in the course of the exhibition? My meeting with him was special and I felt so honoured to have met with him one on one especially in the midst of so many other talents and scientists present on ground. I explained to him how my invention works and he prayed and encouraged me to do better and that I should register with the appropriate agencies in charge of these technologies so he can identify me as one of the best not just in Nigeria but the whole world. What do you hope to achieve at the end of all this? My desire is to be recognized and sponsored by any investor or established entrepreneur and even any body of the government to support my invention so I can work on my shortcomings and invent better things than what I have now. I hope to grow and do better, seeing our country not patronizing foreign products but only our own products as basic needs in the nearest future. By this, I hope to bring greatness to our society erasing tribal, ethnical, and religious gaps and also see that poverty is erased from our midst. If supported by either the government or an inventor what will you do? I will be grateful and do my best to make both my family and country proud of me and my present work is like a sketch of what I will invent in the future. To make it more fancy and catchy to draw the attention of kids and even adults. Th is will not stop me from going further in my education which I know will boost my confi dence and talent in this fi eld. What do you have to say to those out there looking up to be like you? I will like them to voice out on their talents and to also keep up faith on what they intend doing and hopefully God will visit them like He did for me. Th ey should not relent but keep doing what they know how to do best and someday someone will come to their aid.