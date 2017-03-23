Tennessee woman wakes to find snake in her bed

A Tennessee woman awoke with a fright when a 3-foot snake climbed onto her bed and slithered across her body in the middle of the night. Christine Humphries of Cheatham County said she initially fell asleep on her couch Th ursday night and later moved to her bed, where she awoke just after 2 a.m. “I fi nally started dozing off because I was so tired.

I woke up and thought that my cat had touched my arm but realized it wasn’t cat fur a few minutes later,” Humphriestold WTVF-TV. “I reached up and looked even farther, and when I raised my head up without moving my arm, whatever was in the bed raised up also and it was a small head.” Humphries said she grabbed a fl ashlight and revealed the identity of the intruder — a 3-foot-long snake. “I yelled for my daughter downstairs.

I was in shock because I’ve never had a snake in my house. I’ve never even had a mouse in my house,” Humphries said. Cheatham County sheriff ‘s deputies responded to the home and removed the snake, identifi ed as a non-venomous rat snake. It was relocated to the nearby woods and released. Humphries said she believes the snake got into her home through a basement fl ood drain.

“It gives me chills down my spine when I think about having a snake on my bed that was actually laying on me,” Humphries said. She said she isn’t the only one who was a little freaked out by the situation. “I even tried to get folks to come over and watch a scary movie in the dark the next night. Nobody [was] game for that,” she wrote on Facebook.