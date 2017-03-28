Terrorists can never occupy Nigeria again – Buhari

We’ll establish historical museum in Sambisa Forest – Shettima

From Musa Umar Bologi and

Sadiq Ibrahim, Sambisa Forest

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that never again “will any terrorists group occupy any of the Nigerian territory.”

Buhari gave the assurance yesterday while declaring open the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship (NASAC) in Sambisa Forest, Borno state.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, had last year, disclosed that the forest would be used for the competition.

This was shortly after the Boko Haram terrorists were dislodged by the military from their command centre called Camp Zero, located in the heart of Sambisa Forest.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, the President said adherence to professionalism was a cardinal factor that ensured the success recorded by the military in the war against insurgency in the North-east.

He said, “This is an epoch making event in our national lives for many reasons. It is an affirmation of the resolve of this government to stamp out all activities and operation of the Boko Haram insurgency in our territory.

“This championship is a showcase of a clear effect and degradation of Boko Haram group with the destruction of Camp Zero in the heart of famous Sambisa Forest. I can categorically say that never again will Boko Haram terrorists occupy any of our lands.

“I want to commend the Nigerian military for the achievement and reiterate at this point, by noting that it is a case of professional training that brought the Nigerian military to this length.

“I wish to reflect on the importance of training generally in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. As you are aware, training is the bedrock of military professionalism. Therefore, training must be effective, result oriented, continues, and above all must be sustained.”

Buhari named the shooting range after one of the fallen heroes of the Nigerian Army, late Lt.-Colonel Abu Ali, Commander, 272 Tank Task Force Battalion, who was killed in November 4, 2016, in line of duty in the North-east.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shetima, said the Nigerian military had changed the history of Sambisa Forest from terrorists’ hideouts to a military training camp.

He said the state government would establish a national museum in the forest to be named Sambisa Forest International Resource Centre, to preserve historical documentation and lessons from the war against Boko Haram.

He announced that the state government has declared March 27 of every year as Sambisa Memorial Day.

In his remarks, Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai said the championship was held in the forest as part of the Nigerian Army’s plans “to effectively dominant all the hostile territories in the North-east.”

He said: “NASAC is an Army Level Championship designed to assess as well as enhance proficiency of the Nigerian Army personnel in weapon handling and marksmanship.

“The event provides an avenue for formations and units of the Nigerian Army to compete in various shooting exercise thereby engendering espirit de corps and friendly contest.”

He assured that the Army would continue to be professional in its duties and remain loyal to the democratic authorities.

The last NASAC was conducted in 2010 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna state.