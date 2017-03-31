TETFund as vent for tertiary institutions

Since the stabilisation of its mandates, many tertiary institutions are now looking up to TETFund for funding, MARTIN PAUL writes.

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has become a house hold name in the higher education sector that private institution owners are neck bent to participate in the intervention of the Fund.

From north to south east to west, there is virtually no tertiary institution, except privately owned that the presence of the Fund is not conspicuously noted.

The numerous infrastructures, vis-a-vis edifices with modern architectural designs, speak volume of how TETFund is committed to the development of tertiary institutions in the country.

Although the federal government has removed special intervention from the 2017 budget of the Fund, its normal intervention is shared at the ratio of 41 per cent for universities, 30 per cent for polytechnics and 29 per cent for colleges of education at federal and state levels.

These normal interventions are expected to be spent on physical infrastructures and equipment, library development, academic staff training and development, which over 10, 000 academics have benefited across higher institutions in the country.

TETFund also inputs in tertiary institutions development through Book Development Fund, National Research Fund, Journal Publications, Staff Conference Attendance and Manuscripts Development.

The High Impact Intervention, specifically introduced to address specific and peculiar areas as enshrined in the TETFund Act, was divided into five phases.

At the phase one level, 13 institutions drawn from the six geo-political zone benefited from the N26.4 billion earlier earmarked, while 12 institutions also benefited from N 24 billion set aside for the second phase in the six zones.

Only six institution, each from the geo-political zones, were expected to benefit from the N10billion, while at the phase four level, 12 institutions benefited from N24 billion, while the fifth phase was specified for another 12 institutions for a total amount of 24 billion.

Benefiting from TETFund intervention is nevertheless automatic. Any institution entitled to it must fulfill certain conditions before it could receive assistance from the Fund.

Although the rules and regulation for accessing intervention were not too stringent in the past, the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa, saw to the modification of conditions for accessing interventions.

LIBRARY DEVELOPMENT FUND

For instance, to access fund for Library Development, beneficiary institutions must show evidence of a functional and properly constituted Library Development Committee (LDC) “which meets and makes recommendations to the head of institution on matters relating to the library.

“Submission of the library Collection Development Policy [CDP] for the institution; submission of list of books to be procured must be made based on the institution’s CDP and guided by the TETFund template.

“Submissions of other library resources, including tools and equipment to be procured and must be made in accordance with the TETFund template for acquisition of library resources.

“All submissions must be accompanied with the minutes of the meeting of the institution’s LDC and for electronic resources (e-Resources), the institution’s electronic resources policy must be submitted together with any request for acquisition of such resources.

vii. All proposals must be submitted in hard and soft copies (flash drive). Advance copy may be sent to es@tetfund.gov.ng and ess@tetfund.gov.ng 2 and at least 70 per cent of total allocation shall be used for the procurement of books and periodicals, while all submissions must be accompanied with a covering letter signed by or on behalf of the head of the institution.

Executive summary of the proposal by the institution should at all times, be submitted to the Fund. In addition to the above requirements, beneficiary institutions should note that once approval is granted for procurement of “books and/or other library resources, substitutions and/or changes in the approved specifications and terms of acquisition shall not be entertained”.

Funds for library development intervention shall not be utilised for procurement of consumables or any other items.

INSTITUTION – BASED RESEARCH FUND

The core objective of the IBR intervention is to avail Nigerian scholars working in any of the Fund’s beneficiary institution, with small grants to support and promote well-defined research projects and to enable individual researchers to collaborate with, and bring benefits to, other individuals, institutions and organisations.

Disbursement of the intervention grant is guided by:

(1) ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible for the award of the IBR grant, applicants must fulfill the following: (a) the lead researcher must reside in Nigeria, (b) be a full-time and confirmed academic staff of the beneficiary institution, (c) demonstrate an independent capability to undertake and lead researches by submitting a coherent research proposal based on approved template accompanied with curriculum vitae, (d) co-investigators must meet the requirements of the lead-researcher and should be able to take over from the lead-researcher, if need be, (e) the proposal in (iii) above must pass through internal assessment process and be recommended by relevant research committees of the department and the institution, and a scholar shall not benefit from more than one IBR grant concurrently.

(2) THE PROCESS: Research proposals by eligible applicants must be submitted to the institution’s relevant committees through the departmental research committees; ii. Recommendations from the institution should be sent to the Fund accompanied with all relevant documentation and a cover letter signed by, or on behalf of, the head of the institution, stating: a. The type of research (include a copy of the accepted proposal); b. Whether individual or group (indicate the number of staff involved and their disciplinary backgrounds); c. Research budget; and d.

Research timeline. iii. Submissions should be made in both hard and soft copy (on memory stick not CD-ROM). Advance copy may be sent to es@tetfund.gov.ng and ess@tetfund.gov.ng iv. Minutes (or decision extracts) of the meeting of the relevant research committees of the institutions should accompany each submission from the beneficiary institutions; v. Approval of the Fund would be communicated to the institution while award letters would be communicated to the principal researchers 4 (lead researchers) through their institutions.

And 60% of the grant would be disbursed as first tranche; vi. Disbursement of the 2nd tranche` of 40% is contingent upon submission of progress report by the researchers (via the beneficiary institution) as well as evidence of publication of at least one article in a relevant first quartile journal (Q1) or at least two articles in second quartile journals (Q2 journals); vii.

The research funds will be central and competitive within the beneficiary institution. Selection shall be on merit, based on the strength and quality of individual or group proposals; viii. TETFund should be acknowledged as the sponsor of the research in a footnote in the first page of a paper/monograph or as appropriate in a book/report.

NOTE (i) Where a research is being pursued by an individual and the researcher becomes incapacitated, the grant shall be cancelled and the balance of the grant payed back into the institution’s IBR Account; (ii) The grant is to cover researchers in all disciplines of any of the beneficiary institution.

(3) GUIDELINES FOR IBR BUDGET

Institution Based Research (IBR) proposal needs to have a detailed budget justification which demonstrates that the researcher has given a thorough and careful consideration of the cost of the study.

The following should serve a general guide for budget preparation to access the IBR Intervention funds: (a) PERSONNEL COST: Extant stipends and allowances for Research Assistants and (b) Document the basis used for calculating the cost c) Personnel cost must be less than 10 per cent of the total grant.

SUPPLIES EXPENSES (a) Only supplies that are directly relevant to the research plan b) Explain in detail why specific supplies are needed c) Do not request general office supplies or general laboratory supplies iii. EQUIPMENT AND TESTS (b) Explain the line items (why they are necessary);

do not merely restate the proposed expenditure (c) Provide accurate price quotes for equipment, (d) Provide sufficient details to justify rationale for acquiring the item under the proposed study and explain why items are essential in relation to the aims and methodology of the study as well as meeting the goals of the study, among other requirements and conditions according to areas of which interventions are needed.

Little wonder, therefore, that at the 2016 intervention year, over 300 institutions queued with intense pressure to benefit from the funds.

Until recently, proprietors of private universities have also mounted pressure to benefit from TETFund intervention, but Baffa has consistently maintained that the Act establishing the Fund is for public federal and setae institutions.

“We have 203 beneficiary institutions that we are supporting and we have request from over 300 other institutions not qualified by the Act to be brought on board.

“It is something worth looking at for us to expand the perimeter of the fund to include all these institutions but we also have to look at the other side of the coin. Diluting the impact TETFund is making at the beneficiary institutions is going to be very counterproductive to entire educational landscape.

“You recall that before 2011, TETFund was called ETF, Education Trust Fund that was supporting education from primary schools to basic and tertiary education. Because the original conception was targeted at supporting university education alone, government saw the opportunity to support the entire educational landscape which is good.

“But when it was experimented up to 2010, the regulation or control was extremely difficult and government decided to review the Act and concentrate the intervention on tertiary education. The Act defines tertiary education as public universities, Polytechnics and colleges of education. In other words all monothecnics were excluded.

“All other tertiary institutions that are not universities, Polytechnics and colleges were excluded so that we concentrate the intervention fund to lift public tertiary institutions from the doldrums that they found themselves.

“We are to provide the basic infrastructure for teaching and learning, support the equipping of laboratories, workshop studios, support research activities, training of scholars to acquire higher education, attend conferences, support the publishing of manuscript and also be able to support the publishing of journals by these institutions and such other things that will be needed to improve the overall quality of tertiary education in the country”, Baffa had said.