Tevez’s Chinese club hit by stadium fire

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua’s Hongkou stadium has been damaged by a fire.

There were no casualties reported after the incident on Tuesday morning.

The state news agency said the fire had not affected the stands or the pitch and investigations were continuing into the cause.

The club, managed by ex-Brighton manager Gus Poyet, signed former Man City striker Carlos Tevez last year in a deal reported to be worth £40m.

Other ex-Premier League players in their squad are Demba Ba and Obafemi Martins.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and have yet to give a clear indication of the cause.

However, the police have revealed that they suspect the blaze may have started in the stadium’s indoor rock climbing facilities.

Tevez, 33, is currently the world’s highest paid footballer after joining Shenhua on a record-breaking deal from Boca Juniors in January, for £615,000-a-week.

Shanghai Shenhua – coached by Gus Poyet – currently sit fourth in the Chinese Super League and are scheduled to host Changchun Yatai on April 16 and may need to play their home game at a neutral ground if the stadium is not repaired by then.

Hongkou Stadium was China’s first professional football stadium when it was opened in March 1999.