Th e 14 students detained last week for protesting against the authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), have been released. Th e students, who were remanded at the Kirikiri prison on the order of a court, arrived the mobile court in Oshodi yesterday in a police convoy, chanting solidarity songs. Th e 14 students were taken into custody at Kikiri Prison on Saturday, on the orders of the Special Off ences Mobile Court, Oshodi, where they were arraigned by the police for “riotous invasion” of Lagos-based Television Continental, TVC. Th e management of the station has since denied the allegations, saying the students were peaceful in their conduct. Th ey had earlier been arrested on the university campus while protesting the suspension of a visually-impaired student and demanding the reinstatement of all suspended student activists. Th e UNILAG authorities had earlier denounced the students. saying some of them had been rusticated from the school, while others were not students of the institution. Several groups including the National Association of Nigerian Students and Education Rights Campaign had condemned the detention of the students. Th e counsel to the students, Inibihehe Effi ong, said the release was subject to Section 211 of the Nigerian constitution. “Th e trumped up charges have been struck out and we salute the Lagos state government for this,” he said. Aina Tomi, one of the 14 students, disclosed that they would institute a legal suit against the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni.
By Martin Paul Abuja
Lagos state government has directed that all Queens College students should undergo fresh medical tests before the reopening of the school Report monitored in Abuja, stated that the directive came on the heels of death of the third student, Praise Sodipo, after the diarrhea outbreak that hit the school.
Speaking after a closed- door meeting with representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education with Queens College Principal and other stakeholders, Lagos State Commissioner for health, Dr. Jide Idris, explained that the test became necessary due to the multi-microbial nature of the disease that hit the school.
“Because of the poly-microbial nature of this occurrence, continuous screening, follow up and monitoring will continue for all students and staff of the school’’, he said. On the continued closure of the school, Idris said government was not satisfi ed with the series of tests carried out on the water facilities in the school yet.
“I can’t tell you when the school will be opened, but I can tell you that for now, it will remain closed because the tests carried out on the water system in the school showed that there are still many organism, junks and with this, we can’t allow the school to reopen. “When the students will resume largely depends on the positive result from the water system.
So far, we have carried out laboratory test on fi ve of their water sources. We are satisfi ed with three and until the remaining two are fully corrected, the school will remain closed,” the commissioner added. While commiserating with families of the deceased, Idris further disclosed that the government would collect water samples from the community for test to prevent future outbreak in the vicinity.
Explaining circumstances that aided the outbreak of the disease, Th e Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Jonathan Mbaka, lamented that when the previous principal was contacted, she denied the case. He added that a report was submitted to his offi ce, but was not copied to other departments within the ministry for appropriate action.