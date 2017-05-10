That Umeh’s misleading interview

Ogbuehi Dike

Our attention has been drawn to a four-page lengthy, incoherent and puerile interview granted by Chief Victor Umeh to Saturday Vanguard of May 6, 2017, in which Umeh continued his habitual malicious fabrications and vicious lies against Chief Chekwas Okorie, the founder and former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and now founder and National Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP).

It has for a long time been the attitude of Chief Okorie to overlook Umeh’s tantrums against his person when he discovered that the only thing that brings Umeh to the pages of Nigerian newspapers and indeed to public attention is only when he has to attack the person of Okorie.

It is to be noted that Umeh cannot be credited with any profound statement on national issues. Since he lacks the intellectual depth to comment meaningfully on national issues, he often resorts to denigrating Okorie to draw cheap attention to himself. This time I have decided without reference to Okorie to give a measured response to Umeh’s recent vituperation against the very person who lifted him from obscurity and indigency to political relevance and limelight.

In what was described by Vanguard as part one of Umeh’s boring interview where he mentioned the name Chekwas 38 times and tried shamelessly to distort the history of the origin of APGA and the crisis that engulfed the party that has left it in its present comatose state, he summersaulted in his illogicality several times.

In a nutshell Chief Okorie had begun the effort with his associates to found a registered national political party based on Igbo initiative in 1995 when the then Head of State, General Sani Abacha, lifted partial ban on political activities. Okorie floated in that year a political association named, Nigerian People’s Movement (NPM) with the motto of “Be Your Brother’s Keeper” in Igbo “Onye aghana Nwanneya”.

In 1996 Abacha lifted full ban on politics and Chief Okorie approached the electoral body at that time called National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON) to register the Peoples Democratic Congress (PDC) with the same Motto of Be Your Brother’s Keeper. The details of this application can be found in the record of the present Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). PDC was not registered. In 1998, another opportunity presented itself and the ever determined Okorie returned to INEC to make a second attempt to register the PDC. PDC again was not registered by INEC.

In 2001 a third opportunity arose for the registration of political parties, Chief Okorie ever determined to give to Nigeria a progressive political platform based on Igbo initiative resumed the effort to register a political party. The consistent Motto of all his efforts at party registration has been “Be Your Brother’s Keeper” and the symbol of Cock had featured in all the three attempts. In this third attempt the name of the association had changed to the United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA).

APGA was registered on 22 June, 2002 and Umeh came back to join the party in July 2002, one month after the party was registered and 9 months after he resigned from UPGA in October 2001. It is a criminal lie for Umeh to tell a lengthy and unwinding falsehood on the history and journey to the registration of APGA. The truth is that he was not there when Chief Okorie criss-crossed the length and breadth of Nigeria to establish offices and appoint officers in 36 states and FCT to meet the requirements for the registration of the party.

What manner of a human being will after worshiping at the grave side of his presumed leader, turn around to publish very horrifying and sordid allegations against the very wife his leader loved so much in his life time? Umeh indeed lacks any modicum of character and conscience.

It speaks volume of Chekwas Okorie’s maturity, character and spirituality that he has put behind him his travails and resumed his cordial relationship and comradeship with all his associates in the original APGA in spite of Umeh’s wicked machinations to destroy those relationships. Many of them have made open confessions about Umeh’s treachery and callousness.

I have never seen in my entire life any person who has taken so much delight in betraying all his benefactors without exception. Umeh’s eternal wish is to become a Senator of the Federal Republic but the United Progressive Party will ensure that it is one political aspiration he will never achieve. UPP has a better educated, more rounded and better qualified candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat than the unreliable, undependable and deceitful Victor Umeh.

UPP candidate is Chief Flint Obiekwe, a former Management Staff of National Oil of Nigeria PLC. Chief Obiekwe is a quintessential gentleman and a proud holder of two masters degree from the University of Nigeria.

One of those Umeh hurt once said that his becoming a Senator is equivalent to Judas Iscariot making heaven. It does not matter how much more energy and resources Umeh will expend in maligning Chief Chekwas Okorie, one thing is certain, he has so very abruptly come to the end of his political career. I stand to be proved wrong.

Chief Dike is National Publicity Secretary, UPP