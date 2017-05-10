That we may continue to blow the whistle

Bala

Magaji

The current administration has, recently, made the whistleblowing programme a major tool for fighting corruption. It is aimed at encouraging the public to buy-in, own the anti-corruption war and persuade them to provide useful information on individuals and organisations that have violated government financial regulations and guidelines, procurement procedures, acted fraudulently or stolen public asset, or mismanaged and misappropriated public funds, among others similar infractions.

To incentivise the public, the government offers a reward of two to five percent of monies recovered to the whistleblower. The pertinent questions here are: Has this been successful? And if so, how can this be sustained?

It is worthy of note that the initiative has led to the recovery of staggering sums of money, such as the $50 million found in an apartment at the Osborne Towers, Ikoyi and about $9.8 million recovered from the ex- NNPC GMD Andrew Yakubu, etc. In addition, according to newspaper reports, it is estimated that in the last three months, about $151 million and N8 billion have been ‘found’ through whistleblowing related recoveries. In fact, whistle blowing has become the major buzz word and pastime for Nigerians, young and old, wanting to join the army of informants.

The government should, therefore, be commended on its success in retreiving the huge sums presumed to have been looted from the national coffers, especially in these lean, austere times when the three tiers of government are in dire need of funds to execute much needed, high impact, development projects in critical sectors such as health, education, and agriculture.

However, for the government’s fight against corruption to be sustainable and complete, it must institutionalise transparency and accountability, especially as it pertains to recovered loot, stating how and for what they are used.

This is very important in order to avoid the mistakes of the past where there was further diversion/re-looting of recovered loot, as was the case with the recovered Abacha loot under the Abdulsalam and Obasanjo regimes. Recently the World Bank said there is very scanty information on the actual amount recovered from Abacha and what is was used for. Another example is the accusation leveled against Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde on misuse of the recovered funds when he was EFCC Chair. These among others have created mistrust of the agencies and personnel charged with the fighting of corruption by the public.

Efforts should therefore be made to ensure that the anti-corruption drive does not inadvertently incentivise another form of corruption. During the last elections, President Buhari and his APC party adherents promised to make transparency and accountability the foundation of governance, so it is therefore surprising that this regime is yet to fully disclose to the general public how much has so far been collected, from whom and what has been the cost of these recoveries. To fulfil its promise, the government should hasten to put in place institutional arrangements and platforms for disseminating such information which should be easily accessible to the general public.

It is equally important that the government clearly informs the public on how it plans to spend these monies recovered, on what projects, and in which sectors. These funds should be channeled towards projects that would directly benefit the masses and assuage the expectations of the low income bracket in the country, which would lend credence to the change mantra being preached by this current administration.

The war against corruption cannot be won without the cooperation and participation of the public. As such, a major objective of the whistleblowing policy should be efforts at public buy-in and ownership of the initiative, and thus the securing of its sustainability. Some people have pointed out that the seeming success recorded so far through whistleblowing has been because of the reward incentive involved and not because people have the conviction of supporting the fight against corruption, or that the public considers such disclosures a civic or societal duty.

Others have equally attributed whistleblowing to the need for revenge/retaliation by relatives and close aides of highly placed government officials, who have felt neglected or shortchanged by these officials. If these assertions hold true, then to make the war sustainable there is a strong need for attitudinal and behavioural change by the public towards whistleblowing on the looting of public coffers. There is the need for new initiatives targeting behavioral change, especially of our youth, which will greatly make people move towards zero tolerance for corrupt practices.

Magaji, a political economy analyst and commentator, is a member of the board of directors of the Integrity Organisation.