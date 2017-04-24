The Calabar viewing centre tragedy

The entire Nigerian soccer family was on Thursday night thrown into a shock following the news of the electrocution of 30 football fans watching the UEFA Europa quarterfinal match between Manchester United FC of England and Anderlecht FC of Belgium. The tragedy struck at a make-shift viewing centre located close to a high tension cable in Calabar.

According to eyewitnesses, the calamity occurred when the high tension cable snapped following a transformer explosion and fell on the centre built with corrugated iron sheets. Panic-stricken viewers stampeded in the ensuing darkness and were caught in chain electrocution as they fell on top of one another while trying to escape through the only exit door. The disaster also left several other fans critically injured.

The Cross River State government has set up an inquiry into the cause of the catastrophe, promising to foot the bills of those injured at the centre. President Muhammadu Buhari and some prominent Nigerians like Senate President Bukola Saraki, Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung and former vice president Atiku Abubakar have expressed shock over the incident and also extended their condolences to the families of the bereaved. Similarly, the management of the Manchester United FC has commiserated with the families of the victims.

The Calabar tragedy has once again renewed the debate for the regulation of operation of the numerous viewing centres across the country.

The advent of satellite television broadcasting has brought foreign football closer to viewers in the comfort of their homes as well as public locations. This development has fueled the passion for foreign leagues especially in Nigeria where its domestic football is no longer as attractive as it was in the 70s and 80s. Consequently, all manner of viewing centres have sprung up all over the place. Hotels, eateries, beer halls, pepper soup joints, among others, have cashed in on this passion to woo patrons to their businesses by setting up viewing spots for interested patrons. While private viewing centres charge some amounts for admittance, the joints and the likes compel viewers to buy drinks and pepper soup in lieu of fees.

Many soccer buffs prefer to watch their darling teams at the viewing centres where they can discuss and analyse proceedings of matches with fellow fans and over cold drinks.

In some cases, rivalries are carried to the extreme and the spirit of sportsmanship is thrown to the dogs. Angry rival fans are always quick to weaponise broken bottles and plastic chairs to settle scores, leading to deaths and serious injuries since no form of security is provided at viewing centres as it is customary in a live match venue.

There is no doubt that the passion for foreign football has claimed the lives of many Nigerians before the latest Calabar episode. In the frightening days of the murderous Boko Haram campaign, viewing centres became the easy targets of their bombings.

For instance, in June 2014, 21 people were killed while 27 sustained injuries when the insurgents attacked a viewing centre in Damaturu, Yobe state, during the 2014 World Cup Finals held in Brazil. Within the same period, 40 soccer fans were incinerated during a suicide bomb attack on a viewing centre in Mubi, Adamawa state. Perhaps, the worst would have happened in Jos a few days before the Mubi attack when a suicide bomber navigated his way to a viewing centre accommodating over 400 football fans. But the deadly device detonated before the bomber reached his target.

Also worthy of mention was the cold-blooded murder of four supporters of FC Barcelona by an angry fan of the Manchester United FC in the Ogbo community in the South-east of Nigeria. The killer had spotted the jubilant fans moments after his club lost 0 – 2 to the Spanish giants in the 2009 UEFA Champions League final as he drove past in his bus. Miffed by their jubilation, he made a U-turn and rammed into the crowd, killing the four fans instantly and injuring 10 others.

Foreign soccer followership at viewing centres is a global phenomenon which has taken root in the country. But the government has a responsibility to ensure the safety of its citizens wherever such services are rendered. The relevant organs like the Nigeria Police, the ministries of tourism and housing at the state level should come up with guidelines for the operation of viewing centres across the country. Any operators who cannot meet the guidelines should not be allowed to function.

Blueprint also condoles with the families of the victims and prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased.