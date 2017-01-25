The sad state of Nigeria’s mining sector

Share This





















While Nigeria is blessed with many natural resources, it has failed to make the list of African countries investors should pay attention to. AYONI M. AGBABIAKA writes on some of the countries miners pay attention to based on a recent report.

While countries like Ghana, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Senegal and even Mali top lists of countries where investors interested in diving into the mining business should concentrate, Nigeria is nowhere to be found.

This is disturbing judging by the said efforts being put in place by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to transform the operational format currently obtainable in the Nigerian mining industry and shoot it up to global standard but this looks like its not working.

Its no news that like many African countries, Nigeria is a host to many natural geological resources in large commercial quantities in each geo political zone, states and communities. However, Nigeria cannot make the list of investors destination for mining. This may not be far from the effect of bad policies, insecurity, and high cost of operations in Nigeria.

According to a recent report by London-based finnCap “about half of all the African countries either host significant operating mines or have advanced exploration projects, yet investors tend to shy away due to perceived risks such as high levels of corruption and political uncertainty.

According to the report, there is an urgent need to refill the mining project pipeline of African countries with early stage exploration projects of all shapes and sizes.

There are many rankings that aim to help companies choose the best countries to set up shop in the region, such as Canada’s Fraser Institute annual report; Transparency International’s corruption index and now the London-based finnCap report.

The report analyzed the 25 (roughly) countries in Africa that have working mines or advanced exploration projects, incorporating the best known rankings available, but factoring each country’s geological potential and their current security risk.

So, what did they conclude?

“The first and main finding is that there is an urgent need to refill the mining project pipeline of all African countries with early stage exploration projects of all shapes and sizes.

“But where to start? According to finnCap, investors would be better off in Ghana, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Senegal, which already have companies successfully operating inside their borders. These include, just to name a few, Kennedy Ventures (Tantalite Valley tantalum mine) and Weatherley (Tschudi copper mine) in Namibia, as well as Firestone Diamonds (Liqhobong diamond mine) and Gem Diamonds (Lesteng diamond mine) in Lesotho.

At the bottom of the list figure Eritrea, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Angola, which also have a few known names present in their mining sector. Those include Avocet (Tri-K gold project) in Guinea, ASA Resource Group (Freda Rebecca gold mine and Bindura nickel mine) and Caledonian (Blanket gold mine) in Zimbabwe, and Base Resources (Kwale mineral sands mine in Kenya.

The report however stated that there is a lot of money to be made by investors if country risk and entry timing can correctly be judged.

“There is a lot of money to be made if country risk and entry timing can correctly be judged,” the reports says, citing as an example Randgold Resources’ success story in Mali, which started off with a small gold mine back in 1995 when the country had no mining industry other than some artisanal operations.

“Within five years, Randgold’s Morila gold mine (jointly owned and managed with AngloGold) had become one of the world’s more profitable mines and laid the foundations for the growth of the business.

“So the lesson for investors should be to always look at the risk/reward balance. Does outstanding geology beat corruption and security issues, including but not limited to the threat of the radical Muslim insurgencies? This mostly comes down to the quality of company management and their in-country experience,” the analysts conclude.

This report has only shown that the ministry of Mines and Steel Development, held by the Dr. Kayode Fayemi, must do more than increasing the ministry’s IGR from seven hundred million Naira to two billion Naira. It must also do more than procuring 38 surveillance vehicles for the states mining officers but double up its efforts to put Nigeria in the global mining market standard.

So the lesson for investors should be to always look at the risk/reward balance. Does outstanding geology beat corruption and security issues, including but not limited to the threat of the radical Muslim insurgencies? This mostly comes down to the quality of company management and their in-country experience,” the analysts conclude.

Like this: Like Loading...