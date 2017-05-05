The shame of Turkey’s referendum

By Yusuf Ibrahim

The knife-edge victory secured by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the just concluded but questionable referendum in Turkey has continued to keep me wondering on how a country built on strong foundation of democracy would allowed itself to be bullied into one-man dictatorship.

The outcome of the divisive referendum is a clear obituary on Turkey’s democracy as President Erdogan now has the license to further consolidate on his iron-gripped on power. He will now have the power to appoint judges to the constitutional court, dissolve parliament at will, perpetrate himself in power till 2029, jail more journalists, silence opposition, among several others autocratic tendencies.

The victory speech of the President aftermath of the referendum, which was laced with harsh rhetoric, such as his pledge that one of his highest priorities is to reintroduce capital punishment has already aroused an atmosphere of trepidation on what will be the fate of Turkey under autocratic Erdogan.

The Turkey’s President, who rode to power in early 2000s through democratic ladder has now sourced and forcefully acquired the backing to strengthen his autocratic grip on Turkey through the controversial referendum. He has been handed the chance to declare himself as the only fit protector of a ‘besieged state and its vulnerable people’.

Several heart-touching footages of Turks on satellite television protesting the outcome of the referendum, which many believe was manipulated to favour Erdogan, testify to the fact that vast majority of the people are not in support of this affront on democracy, and the President Erdogan quest to join the infamous club of the ‘world’s kleptomania dictators,’ mostly in Africa and Central Asia , whose rank has dwindled in recent decades.

I watched how some of the protesters, who could no longer belly the intimidation from the Turkish government took to the streets to vehemently denounce the outcome of the referendum. Many of them were desperate for their voices to be heard, others were angry and very loud with some of them shedding tears about their deep frustration and sorry plight. All I could hear was tormented despair – a crushing sense of defeat.

The referendum result, which will clearly see to the erosion of separation of power and the rule of law, has also in no little way served as an affront on the solid democracy foundation laid in modern Turkey by its first President, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, from 1923 until his death in 1938.

Apart from further dividing Turkey under Erdogan, the referendum which saw to the ‘Yes’ winning by 51.36 per cent votes against the 48.64 per cent ‘No’ votes has also been condemned by election observers as nothing but a well organised sham. According to an international election observer, Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Turkey’s constitutional referendum was contested on “an unlevel playing field.”

“The referendum took place in a political environment in which fundamental freedoms essential to a genuinely democratic process were curtailed under the state of emergency, and the two sides did not have equal opportunities to make their case to the voters,” Tana de Zulueta, head of the OSCE’s office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), said.

This may not be far from the truth as the emergency rule declared after the July 15, 2016 failed coup has literally silenced opposition, journalists, right activists and government critics. Tens of thousands of people have been detained by government with many others losing their jobs because of their alleged involvement in the coup. Sympathisers of the popular Gulen Movement, which is inspired by the United States-based Turkish cleric, Fethullah Gulen, continued to be a major victim of Erdogan onslaught on human rights.

Many now fear that with President Erdogan now wielding dictatorial power, respect for human rights may just become a thing of the past in Turkey. Journalists will not be able to do their job properly. Reporting corruption cases will be a daredevil act, severe measures against critical journalism will continue and the remaining resistance of media proprietors will vanish.

The Turkish media will begin to resemble those of North Korea, those in the defunct Zaire, under Mobutu Seseseko, Uganda in the days of Idi Amin, Gambia, under Yayah Jammeh, among others Central Asian republics, where only mouthpieces for those in power are allowed to exist.

Though President Erdogan has assured that some of these dreaded changes from the referendum would only come into force after the 2019 national election, it is not too late for the Turkish leader to retrace his steps on this macabre dance on democracy. He should know that power does not last forever as it belongs to God. This show of shame on a country that once pride itself as the bastion of democracy should be condemned from all corners of the world.

Ibrahim, an international affair commentator, wrote from Abuja