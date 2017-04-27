Time to reopen New Nigerian newspapers

One wonders why it is taking such a long time to consider the reopening of the prestigious newspapers, the New Nigerian newspapers, which was established since our colonial era. Where are the good northerners who claim to be helping anything North to flourish, where are they, for God’s sake? Things are running out hurriedly of tangible importance, escaping far away beyond our reach, why, why is it so, please?

The North we witnessed since 1960 to flourish to our satisfaction is fast going beyond repairs and we have people who grow day-by-day on its back but leaving it to go decay with carcasses that even the vultures could not get what to eat as its food.

One should know how important the New Nigerian Newspapers has been to Nigeria and of course, Africa. The New Nigerian Newspapers was established by the late premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduana of Sokoto. The late sardauna had successfully championed the development of the North under his premiership, which was centered on enhancing each and every angle of our region, now the 19 northern states.

The New Nigerian Newspapers was one of the samples of that administration which was to equally educate people with the right information and send goodwill messages the world over which we, northerners, had utilised up to 1990-95. By 1999-2003-2007, the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was about to permanently close it down not being from Southwest and as his government was worried that the New Nigerian was always telling the raw truth about the manner he handled his government which was based on tribalism and what have you.

Former President Obasanjo had been after the New Nigerian and did everything to destroy the media organization, which had by then become federal government-owned. Actually, Obasanjo was not so successful but his good boys in the North, mostly governors, have today since 2008-2009, closed down the prestigious and influential newspapers up till now.

But the northern governors have refused to re-open the New Nigerian Newspapers while they claim to be our good ambassadors. The teeming readers of New Nigerian and the Gaskiya Tafi Kwabo wish the northern governors, now owners of the New Nigeria Newspapers, and the well to do individuals to please be serious and quick to restore the said endless helpful newspaper of the North.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum

