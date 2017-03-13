Today is Commonwealth Day

By Martin Paul

Abuja

Fifty-two countries, including Nigeria, are today coming together for the 2017 Commonwealth Day celebration with the theme: “A Peace-building Commonwealth.”

The Commonwealth has a population of about 2.4 billion people, which constitutes nearly a third of the world’s population and are found mostly in Africa, Asia, the North America, the Caribbean, Europe and the South Pacific.

Shared values of peace, democracy and equality are at the core of the Commonwealth.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, while briefing the press on the preparedness for today’s event, said the Commonwealth had no constitution, but guided by 16 core values of declarations made at summits to which all member- nations subscribe.

He said: “The Commonwealt h ideals and principles are aim at promoting international peace, security and understanding. Towards this end, the association provides channels for member countries and their peoples to interact, cooperate and work together to eliminate wars, fight diseases, poverty and hunger, wipe out ignorance and illiteracy, promote democracy, protect the environment and inculcate respect for human rights, human dignity and human values.

“These values bind the association together, and among them is the belief that international peace and order are essential to security and prosperity of mankind. Hence, the theme of this year’s Commonwealth Day celebration, which would feature the display of national flags of member countries.”