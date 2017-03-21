Tokyo 2020 golf venue votes to admit women

Th e club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an allmale policy that had been heavily criticized and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.

Th e private Kasumigaseki Country Club took the decision to change its bylaws at an extraordinary board meeting after being told last month that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would fi nd another venue if the policy remained unaltered.

Th e Saitama prefecture venue is scheduled to host both men’s and women’s tournaments in July and August 2020 but rules forbidding women from both playing on Sundays or becoming full members had been roundly condemned, leading to Monday’s vote. “We are pleased to learn that the Kasumigaseki Country Club voted today… to amend the club’s membership policy in keeping with the spirit of the Olympic Charter,” Tokyo Games chief Yoshiro Mori said in a statement. “On behalf of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the members of the club for their understanding and cooperation.

IOC vice president John Coates had last month said that organizers would seek an alternative venue if the club could not achieve gender equality and Olympic chief Th omas Bach reiterated the governing body’s stance last week.