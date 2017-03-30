Top 10 foods to boost your kid’s brain power

At this crucial stage of development, your child’s diet will play a very important role in nurturing his intelligence, so make sure you give him the best he needs.

1. Greens Green leafy veggies like spinach and kale are rich in folate and vitamins, which are linked to brain growth. Your kid may hate these for all the reasons, but you must fi nd ways to sneak these to your kid’s meals. Add it to your kid’s omelettes, wraps and rolls with lettuce and tomatoes.

2. Yogurt Yoghurt is a great source of vitamin B and proteins, which improve the function and growth of brain tissues. Th ey also contain probiotic bacteria that improve digestive health. A cup of yogurt, blended with some fresh berries makes for a quick and yummy smoothie.

3. Eggs Eggs are a rich source of protein, and also contain good amounts of choline; a nutrient that is necessary for the proper function and development of the brain. One of the best facts is that eggs are extremely versatile. Add them to sandwiches, wraps and salads, and you’re done!

4. Fish Fish is also considered best food for brain development in children. Fishes like salmon, sardines and tuna are a rich source of vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids. Both the nutrients are responsible to protect the brain against memory loss and age related memory decline. Omega 3 fatty acids also give your kid’s immunity a boost, so make sure you include at least 2-3 servings of this one every week.

5. Kidney Beans Kidney beans are thought to be great for those aff ected by asthma, and serve as a good source of protein for vegetarians. Consumption of kidney beans is believed to boost memory and prevent many lifestyle related disorders.

6. Berries Berries are literally packed with valuable antioxidants that help prevent free radical damage to the brain and keep your kid’s memory in top shape. Plus, they also provide the body a good dose of Vitamin C, which improves immune function. Add some to your child’s cereal or oatmeal, or quick desserts, and your kid will gobble them down in no time.

7. Nuts & Seeds From walnuts and almonds to fl ax seeds and chia seeds- make sure you add these to your kid’s diet. Th ese are full of protein and essential fatty acids that boost mood and keep your kid’s nervous system healthy and functioning better.

8. Oatmeal Oatmeal isn’t just great for you, it’s a cool breakfast option for your kid too. Rich in fi ber, it is thought to keep the heart and brain arteries clear. In fact, studies have also confi rmed how kids who consumed oatmeal performed better on memory related tasks than other kids. Need we say more?

9. Apples Lunch-box friendly and amazingly versatile, apples make for a quick and healthy snack for your kid when he’s hit by a sweet craving. Apples contain vital antioxidants that fi ght cognitive decline, but try to buy the organic variety to steer clear of the risk of pesticides and chemical additives aff ecting your kid’s health.

10. Turmeric Known for its anti-infl ammatory properties, turmeric is one of the best memory-boosting foods you could add to your kid’s diet. Its curcumin content helps brain function and also fi ghts infl ammation of brain tissues, making them stronger and resistant to Alzheimer’s disease and plaque formation.

One chance A nurse was seriously wounded the other night. She had taken a taxi in Abuja and fell victim to criminals who beat her up and robbed her of her valuable possessions. It would be great if that was all.

Th ey proceeded to push her out of the moving taxi. She stood no chance rolling out of the taxi onto the asphalt and sustained multiple injuries. Apparently, there was a woman sitting in the front of the cab and another chap when she got in. It looked and felt safe before she boarded. Th ings defi nitely turned awry and unreal when the back seat passenger pulled out a gun and gave her a back slap across the face before asking for her bag and mobile phone.

One chance ”One chance” is a local slang in Nigeria which is used to describe robbers who use public transport vehicles such as taxis and buses to rob innocent unsuspecting passengers. Th is menace is rampant in many cities in Nigeria especially in Lagos, Benin and Abuja. Th ese gangs operate mostly during the early hours in the morning and late in the evening. Members pretend to be genuine passengers and drive around looking for victims. Th ese gangs are mostly men but some operate with a female gang member. Th ey do not pick more than one or two victims at a time.

Th en they drive them to a remote place, where victims are threatened with violence, gun, cutlass, charms or other dangerous weapons and dispossessed of their money, handsets and other valuables. You could board a vehicle and end up being robbed, raped or kidnapped by the owner of the vehicle and the occupants. Danger Alert Sometimes after dispossessing the unsuspecting passengers of their valuables, they push them out of the moving vehicle. Many people have suff ered broken bones.

Th ere are stories about men and women injured; maimed and severely traumatised after their ordeals in the hands of these criminals. Egos have been bruised and bank accounts plundered by these men. One of those caught said they call it, ‘hustling’. Hustling that sends victims to the hospital or the morgue in some cases, is certainly not to be tolerated. Th e advent of bank automated teller machine (ATM), which helps to reduce the volume of cash people carry on them, has led gangs to devise new methods of robbing unsuspecting passengers.

Th ey have realised that people have their ATM cards in their bags or wallets, so, instead of just robbing a passenger that falls prey to them and allow him or her to go, they search the passenger, take their ATM cards, take them to a particular destination, hold them hostage and demand for their ATM card pin number.

Th ey then plunder the account! Th is is a real shame and blight on the nation. Something must be done about it and I think it starts with each individual, business and of course the Nigerian Police.

Let us start with you. Get training One of the real and eff ective ways to prevent being a victim is to be aware of your surroundings and be careful on the roads. Do not be in such a hurry that you do not assess situations before it’s too late. Check out people around you, develop the sense of danger and you might be able to sniff out or smell criminals. If you feel uncomfortable, trust your instinct and stay away. Secondly, learn self-defence tactics and simple move to infl ict maximum pain in an attacker. Keep your head and your cool in volatile situations to be able to turn defence into attack as opportunity arise. Learn to use your head, nails, elbows and knees to real advantage.

Th irdly, women groups (in the community and churches) should come together to highlight and protest this menace so the authorities can do something about it. A kindred spirit is very important here. Banks can help Banks can help by increasing security around their ATM machines including the provision of CCTV around the premises.

In this way, it might help to identify the criminals and project their images on National TV. Th ey should also make it their corporate responsibility to champion activities by the Police to checkmate the criminals. The police Th e Police have a serious role to play in the prevention of one chance operatives. Th e Police should set up covert sting operations on the roads and in the bus parks to catch these criminals. Th e Police can also demonstrate a show of force and intolerance by stop and search operations of registered and unregistered transport vehicles in our cities. Stop and search looking for multiple ATM cards, extra wallets and handbags that are unlikely to belong to the occupants.

Look for weapons including guns, sticks, knives and machetes in these vehicles. If the Police have pretty female offi cers, they should dress them up and put them as baits on the road. Teach and train them on how to behave on the roads to attract these criminals.

Th en, get the female offi cers to manipulate situations to catch these criminals in the act. Th e money stolen by the criminals and the proceeds of their criminality can be used by the Police to compensate victims and set up more Police operations. If the Police do their jobs eff ectively, this menace could be curbed.

