Towards enhanced pension corruption war

Ademola Olaniyi

In April 2017, the news was everywhere on how security agencies showed up at the premises of the National Pension Commission, PENCOM, headquarters in Abuja. That this happened a little after the erstwhile director general of the commission, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari raised a lot of suspicion of fraud. The guess was that some whistle blowers might have embraced the new trend of exposing sleaze in government.

Nevertheless, as most Nigerians anxiously awaited the names of those involved in the story, they felt slightly disappointed when the Department of State Services, DSS, stated that its operatives did not raid PENCOM but were there to guide against a situation where sensitive documents would be tampered with ahead of the resumption of the new management. This was a good move on information management by the DSS but there is rarely smoke without fire as there exist many opinions that the fraud in the Nigerian pension system has not ceased. If so, then the big question is how long will it take Nigeria to get it right on pension reforms, especially in a country where pensioners still conduct regular protests over unpaid pension?

From experience, the fraud in the pension system has been huge embarrassment for the nation. Far more worrying is that when we thought Nigeria was almost reducing corruption in the pension system through what was largely termed a good reform process that focused on almost eradicating sleaze, it was suddenly aborted under controversial circumstances. Emphatically, the greatest progress in pension reform happened in 2013 under former Chairman of the then Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina. No doubt, at that important moment in Nigeria, Maina demonstrated ability to institutionalize the fight against corruption in the pension system through many innovations and strategies that assisted his team to recover N1.3 billion and delist about seventy thousand ghost retirees from only about five pension institutions that were investigated. The outstanding 97 pension institutions that the PRTT disclosed had multiple trillions of naira awaiting recovery of stolen funds were not investigated before the Task Team members were forcefully removed.

The story of Maina and members of the pension task team efforts on fund recovery has been told in diverse versions, some good, some deliberately twisted but what still stands as unchangeable truth is that it was immediately when Maina announced to State House correspondents at Abuja in 2013 that the Pension Task Team had uncovered N3.3 trillion pension fund stolen by what he described as pension cabal and expressed readiness to soon publish names of the agencies alongside the people involved in the scam that his problems began. So, if really Maina’s remarks that multi trillions of naira of stolen pension fund were yet to be recovered, then that means what we might have considered excellent performance by the pension task team in recovering about N1.3 trillion might just have been a scratch on the surface of pension fund theft in Nigeria.

For any objective observer of a corrupt society, the conclusion herein would be that Maina spoke too soon and that could have been why the conspiracy against him became untamable and deafening with accusations of sorts.

So, when the news surfaced that operatives of the security agencies arrived at PENCOM to halt any move by some persons to remove some documents, what seemed apparent was that there could be a possibility that the pension reform has travelled back to the pre-Maina days and that the old dirty fraud schemes which the pension team tried to confront might have re-emerged in the pension system.

After all, the forces that unjustly pulled down Maina and the pension team through falsehoods are yet to be rigorously investigated. In fact, the it is strange that Maina team was disbanded over baseless allegations despite its recovery from private pockets trillions of naira for the Nigerian government.

Indeed, if the truth be told, the original story of Maina on embezzling N195 billion though now publicly refuted by his major accuser, Senator Kabiru Gaya, of the past Senate, was cleverly crafted to ensure that false information gained acceptance and provided reasons for his removal. The effort of Maina’s enemies to play on gullible Nigerians was considered largely successful with the assistance of a section of the media.

For this set of Nigerians, castigating Maina was a perfect weapon of distraction from fighting corruption.

Realistically, Maina’s story is a good example that truth is like a banana peel that will always find its way to the top of the river no matter how suppressed. Thus, it is good to now read from the same section of the Nigerian media that one of the senators, who acted as the deputy chairman of the then Senate Committee which discredited and demonized Maina, has affirmed that what the Senate Committee did was not far from engagement in anti facts or use of half truths.

If so, then Nigerians and their leadership have a task to decide fairly on whether or not Maina’s led team still has a role to play in the anti-corruption fight on pension reforms. However, what remains obvious is that Nigerian pensioners cannot be suffering from delayed payment of allowances whereas trillions of naira relating to stolen pensions fund is still in the personal treasury of the pension cabal. The necessity of enhanced action on stolen pension fund recovery by the Buhari administration cannot be over-emphasied. Perhaps an investigation into what killed the Maina led Pension Task Team will offer new useful lessons.

Olaniyi, a retired civil servant, writes from Abuja