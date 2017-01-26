Tracing Gwandu Emirate and Abdullahi Fodio, since 1805

Share This





















Atiku

Abubakar

I consider this event very significant and special in many respects. For instance, this is the first time that a comprehensive history of Gwandu Emirate, established in 1805, is produced. As we all know, the story of Gwandu Emirate is inseparable from the life history of its founding leader, Sheik Abdullahi Fodio. Similarly, a history of the Sokoto Caliphate, from any perspective, cannot be complete without due acknowledgement of the multiple roles played by Abdullahi Fodio. He was a great intellectual, a general in the jihad campaigns, an administrator whose objective was to establish equity and social justice among people, and a reputed statesman of exemplary character.

As a scholar, Sheik Abdullahi had written on all branches of knowledge. He authored more than one hundred books out of which less than 10% were published.

His prescriptions for societal rejuvenation and development are, at least, as relevant today as they were when he made them. For instance, his book, Diya’ al-Sultan, was purposely written to guide rulers on good governance. According to him, the two virtues that constitute the foundation of governance in all circumstances are: taqwa (fear of God) and ‘adl (justice). In other words, it is the absence of either or both of these virtues that lead to mischief and instability in any polity.

The book deals with issues relating to governance, exemplary character by leaders, organization of State, justice, revenue and expenditure. Other topics include the roles of scholars in society, renewal, the practice of declaring other Muslims as unbelievers (or takfir in Arabic), jihad, lawful income, ostentation, indolence, and the proper observance of the provisions of Shari’a in conducting public affairs. I can say with conviction that this book is as relevant to the contemporary world as that in which it was conceived and written in the 19th Century.

Sheik Abdullahi was second in command to his brother, Sheik Usman Dan Fodio in the emergence of the jihad movement. As Waziri to the latter, Abdullahi was both a Deputy and Chief Adviser on all issues concerning the Caliphate. However, as early as 1807, Abdullahi became somewhat disillusioned with the turn of events for which he decided to abandon all his privileges and migrate to the Holy Land. He made a stop over in Kano and was persuaded to return to Sokoto and continue with the good work they had started. Typical of Abdullahi, he did not leave Kano until he wrote a book, Diya’ al- Hukkam, a discourse on the illuminating qualities of responsible leadership, intended to guide the rulers of Kano Emirate, and whoever would follow his advice.

Somewhere between 1810 and 1812, when Sheik Usman divided the Caliphate into two for administrative convenience, he assigned Abdullahi to supervise the Western Emirates while Sheik Muhammadu Bello took charge of the Eastern Emirates.

Each of those Emirates was autonomous in the true sense of the word. Thus, Sokoto Caliphate proved to be one of the best ran confederacies that made significant achievements in the history of mankind. For instance – and many people are not aware of this – the Caliphate did not have any standing army as a State, but the Emirates did. Each emirate was given sufficient latitude and responsibility to manage its own affairs. This system of administration ensured social justice, accountability and efficiency. It is indeed very surprising to me that some of us have totally forgotten about that part of our history. And when they are reminded, they express utmost suspicion and disbelief. As Northerners and Nigerians we need to remember this history, this example, as we debate issues around unity, federalism, revenue sharing, and the devolution of powers to federating units.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the organizers of this event, the Gwandu Emirate Development Association, but especially the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, His Royal Highness, Maj. General (Dr) Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, CFR, for finding me a worthy son of the Emirate to be associated with this important occasion. I believe that this book, Gwandu Emirate: the Domain of Abdullahi Fodio, since 1805, will be relevant to our students and teachers of History, Political Science, Administration, Sociology, the Military, the Judiciary and all those who are interested in political developments and the pursuit of scholarship.

At this point, I am proud to present this important book that systematically documents the history of Gwandu Emirate since the capture of Birnin Kebbi by the jihad forces on Saturday, 12th Muharram 1220, equivalent to 13th April 1805, and recommend it to all our institutions of higher learning and the general public.

Being remarks by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the launching of the book, Gwandu Emirate: The Domain of Abdullahi Fodio, since 1805, organized by the Gwandu Emirate Development Association, at the Abdullahi Fodio Palace, Birnin Kebbi on

Saturday 21st January 2017.

