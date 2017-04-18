Tribute to my role model, Onukaba

Abubakar Jimoh

Two years ago when I wrote a griping, moving and well published tribute on my late lecturer and university of Ibadan trained erudite Professor of Political Science, Kunle Amuwo, I had prayed fervently against death’s unkindest and untimely cut on our beloved ones.

I had bemoaned and agonized over the litany of bereavements including the tragic death of my beloved mother in her prime as a result of motor accident in December, 1994. I had no premonition that in less than two years I would be compelled to render another epistemological dirge on one of Nigeria’s erudite scholars, thoroughbred journalist and humanist, Dr. Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba who was tragically killed by a reckless driver in a bizarre armed robbery scene along Akure road in Ondo State. I know the poignant and benign pain of a sudden and tragic loss of a loved one because I have experienced it severally. The most recent one was a cousin brother, Saheed Musa who had bluntly refused for several years to drive his own car but always hired a driver because of the mortal fear of accident.

After series of remonstration on the need to learn how to drive himself, he confided in me that a man of God warned him against driving himself to avert untimely death through accident. On 29th December, 2016, he hired an Okada Rider (Motorcyclist) and was hit on the expressway in Abuja. His mangled body was buried the following day. Death always has a sneaky way of catching up with its hit target.

I read the recent superlative tribute of the celebrated publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu which struck a similar chord in the triangulation of destinies of the Late Dr. Onukaba and some of us during our academic and career sojourn.

Keller Brown was the adopted school boy (alias or guy name) of the brilliant and swash buckling Adinoyi Shuaibu Ojo as he was then known at Ebira Anglican College, Okene (now Lennon Memorial College). He made a distinction in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) in 1977, the very year I entered the same school. I never met him in school but his legendry academic prowess and mercurial leadership as the college head boy was a reference point for those of us who saw in Dr. Onukaba a shining star and role model.

In 1979 after obtaining his advanced level certificate, the young Onukaba came back to Lennon Memorial College to teach us English Literature in our year two and our star novel was “Cry the Beloved Country” a chronicle of the tribulation and dehumanizing plight of the black people in the infamous apartheid regime in South Africa. He demystified the childish and fearful imagery of English Literature as a very difficult subject. Many of us began to show keen interest in the subject but our romance with English Literature was short-lived as Onukaba left for further studies at the University of Ibadan.

In 1984 when I gained admission to study Political Science at the University of Ibadan the name Onukaba resonated again and the reverberation of his intellectual exploits found expression and anchorage at the Guardian Newspapers as one of its most prolific, investigative and interrogative journalists. I did not meet him again at the premier university but his academic footprint became my prismatic compass as a teenage undergraduate in search of a role model.

Our path crossed again after my National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in 1988 when I needed a job badly because my parents had advised me to abandon my M.Sc degree admission to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife in order to join hands with them in training my siblings in the universities.

Like every young graduate, my search for employment began with the University of Ibadan where then Head of Political Science Department Profession Adebisi turned down my bid for the position of Assistant Lecturer. It was my baptism of fire because I had absolute confidence that the department would gladly accept me having emerged the best graduating student in the department and entire faculty of social sciences.

In my agonizing moment, I remembered Onukaba, the avant-garde journalist and headed for Lagos. I went to the Guardian Newspaper to see the Late Onukaba who was at the apogee of his journalism career. As for me, Onukaba was the Cicero and doyen of modern journalism in Ebiraland and I set out to mould myself in his genre. It was a busy period for him on that fateful day so we had a hurried discussion and he advised me to come on board as a freelance journalist for a start. It was a good counsel but not an economic option because my parents were waiting for me to supplement the family budget. Onukaba’s wise counsel however buoyed the confidence in my choice to make a career in Journalism and I immediately left Lagos to Kano to meet one of my aunties who helped me secure a reportorial job with Triumph Newspapers under the tutelage of the brilliant and young Editor, Malam Garba Shehu (Now Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity).

I cut my journalism teeth at Triumph Newspapers and in less than a year I was deployed to Ilorin as Kwara State Editor and before I could barely settle down, I was again moved in 1991 to Lagos as Regional Correspondent with the primary responsibility of covering aviation sector. This was the same aviation beat where Onukaba loomed larger than life because of his reverential exploits as a ruthless, investigative journalist and combatant.

Again I never met him on the beat because he had left few years back to pursue his Ph.D and subsequently a career as United a Nations Information Officer but he remained a mirror image and edifying reflection of my struggle for excellence and dedicated service as a journalist.

It was only four years ago that I became close to the late Dr. Onukaba when we met severally at the annual dinner of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association. He later read in details the serialized newspapers interviewing celebrating my 50th Birthday on how our academic and career paths crossed some years ago. In his characteristic humility, he telephoned me to congratulate me.

It would be recalled that two weeks before his tragic death, some old school mates and myself put a call to Dr. Onukaba during one of our Planning Committee Meetings for the forthcoming 50th Anniversary celebration of our ALMA mater (Lennon Memorial College) initially slated for April, 2017

He commended our efforts and gladly offered to meet with some Execute Members of the old Boys association on Monday 6th March, 2017. A day before the appointed day tragedy struck and Dr. Onukaba was hurried out of this sinful world. His death like so many others has ignited the unresolved debate between the two schools of thoughts, the proponents of predestination and adherents of the free will.

The school of predestination believe that whatever happens to a man from cradle to grave has been pre-ordained by God and he cannot change God’s agenda in his life. The free will school of thought however argues that man has the freewill to change his own destiny and believes that such fatalistic resignation to fate is untenable. Whatever may be our persuasion and belief between the two diametrically opposed schools of thoughts, there is no doubt that the omniscience and omnipotent God is the Architect of our destiny who determines the mode of our entrance and exist out of this world. Life is indeed a stage in which we are merely acting God’s scripts.

How do we explain the fact that Dr. Onukaba alighted from his vehicle to take cover from the lethal bullets of the armed robbers only to be mowed down on the same spot by a reckless driver. The tragic death of my cousin Saheed Musa as earlier mentioned has reinforced the fact that we are mere instruments in the hands of God. Nobody knows who will be the next victim of the invincible spectre (death) haunting all of us. Dr. Onukaba had written a tearful and emotion – laden tribute on his late wife, Rachel two years ago and ruefully he is now the subject of a national mourning.

The management of Lennon Memorial College has shifted its 50th anniversary celebration from this April to July as a mark of respect for its illustrious alumnus, Dr. Onukaba who is resting in perfect peace with God.

It is with heavy heart that we mourn a rare gem, an accomplished scholar, consummate journalist and shinning role model, Dr. Onukaba.

Dr. Jimoh is Director, Special Duties at NAFDAC, Abuja.