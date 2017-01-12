Troops arrest 963 suspected insurgents

Share This





















Recover corpses of missing commander, 15 soldiers

By Musa Umar Bologi, Abuja and Sadiq Abubakar, Maiduguri

Theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor said yesterday that troops have recovered 15 bodies of soldiers and an officer earlier declared missing during their clearance operation of Sambisa forest.

He also disclosed that 963 Boko Haram suspects were arrested during various operations conducted by troops last week. He added that two Insurgents also surrendered to the troops.

Speaking with journalists at press briefing on the activities of the theater in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the North east, Irabor disclosed that the officer, Lt. Col. K. Yusuf was the Commanding Officer of 223 Tank Battalion.

He said the corpse, which was recovered along Kamadugou River line, had since been buried in Maimalari cantonment Cemetery with full military honours.

Irabor said during the week under review troops conducted several clearance operations along Damasak – Gashigar road, Metele, Dogon Chuku, Tumbun Rago, and successfully cleared Duoma, Asaga, Gashigar and other surrounding villages.

He said troops while on clearance operation in Bulakesa village encountered some terrorists, but were able to clear them with the support from the air component of Operation Lafiya Dole, killing 50 terrorists during the fire fight.

“Sadly, an officer and four soldiers were killed in action while three other soldiers were wounded,” he said.

He said: “On Jan 3, 2017, four women and 13 children were apprehended by vigilantes at Buni Yadi and were later handed over to our troops. Preliminary investigation revealed that the women were wives of Boko Haram terrorists who fled from Sambisa Forest as a result of our operations. All suspects are in our custody undergoing investigation.

“On 9 Jan 2017, a surrendered Boko Haram identified a male sympathiser as Boko Haram spy to Monguno and identified two wives of Boko Haram Amir from the arrested members.

“On 4 Jan 2017, own troops at Katarko while on patrol along Gujba-Nanamaji road arrested 4 Boko Haram suspects fleeing Talala. Their names are Babagana Mohammedu from Hong in Michika Local Government, Usman Usman from Funtua Katsitna State, Murtala Dan-azimi from KOFAR GOMBE Bauchi State and Sanusi Dahiru from Sakwaya in Jigawa state. Arrested suspects are in our custody undergoing further interrogation.

