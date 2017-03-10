Troops arrest Boko Haram collaborator, rescue 15

By Musa Umar Bologi

Abuja

Troops of 7 Division Garrison have arrested a suspected Boko Haram collaborator, identified as Alhaji Mustapha Bulama, at his residence at Musari in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, said in a statement that Bulama, who hails from Magumeri, was a member of the insurgence group.

He also said troops of 112 Task Force Battalion rescued 15 persons, comprising two male adults, eight females and five children, abducted by the insurgents during clearance operations at Farta, Maaza and Chana villages.

In another operations, the army spokesperson said troops of 145 Battalion of 8 Task Force Division, recovered a Toyota pickup van snatched at Balanga and Kindalkura villages general area and also recovered a vehicle snatched by the terrorists at a wedding.

According to him, the owner of the vehicle has been arrested and was under investigation.

He said: “Troops 82 Battalion have handed over 8 women and eight children to Pulka Internally Displaced Persons Camp.

“The troops also arrested two suspected fraudsters, Ibrahim Mustapha and Hassan Mohammed at Bulabulin general area of Maiduguri metropolis in conjunction with Civilian JTF. The suspects were caught selling fake food cards to unsuspecting locals in the area at the rate of Four Hundred Naira per card. They were however handed over to Nigeria Police.”

Usman said one soldier died and two have been reported missing in action after troops encounter with heavy presence of terrorists while advancing towards Sa’ada village.

He said an officer and 13 soldiers were wounded in action, adding that the wounded soldiers were in stable condition, while concerted efforts were ongoing to recover the two missing soldiers.

He said in other clearance operations at Gama amd Muyila villages, troops of 22 Brigade Garrison killed two insurgents and recovered the terrorists’ weapons and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) foodstuff.

“Similarly, based on a tip-off on the presence of foreign elements of Boko Haram terrorists from Chad and Niger Republic, troops carried out cordon and search operations at Gombe International Hotel, Gombe state. However, nothing incriminating was found. However, more vigilance is maintained in the area.”