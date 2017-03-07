Troops destroy 80 illegal refineries, arrest suspects in N/Delta

By Musa Umar Bologi

Troops on joint operation of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed 80 refineries across Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

A statement by the Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, said the troops discovered and destroyed seven illegal refineries containing 150,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, while on patrol around Obhoyohan and Ngiri Creeks in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa state.

Abdullahi said three suspects were also arrested in connection with the illegalities, and are currently undergoing investigation.

“In Delta state, troops patrolled around Sara Abileye swamp in Warri South West local government area and discovered a network of six illegal refineries made up of four storage tanks, two dug out pits filled with products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“In addition, another patrol at the axis of Ajoloso Creek in Elume community destroyed a camp housing 8 illegal refineries.

“Similarly, troops destroyed nine illegal refineries comprised of four ground pits and three metal tanks filled with product suspected to be stolen crude oil at Katu near Camp five in Warri South West. This is in addition to seven illegal refineries earlier destroyed around Opunami Creek.

“Another patrol conducted around Udu, Ughelli South Local Government discovered 8 illegal refineries depot at Udu trailer park and destroyed 1200 drums laden with 140 metric tonnes of illegally refined Diesel”, he added.

While on patrol in Rivers state, Abdullahi said troops destroyed 10 illegal refineries around Bolo in Bonny local government. This, he said, was in addition to 25 others earlier raided at Creek 6 and Ijokiri.

He appealed to the people of Niger Delta region to continue to support Operation Delta Safe with useful information, as “all hands must be on deck to frustrate the activities of economic saboteurs.”