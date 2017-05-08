Troops repel insurgents in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz

Yola

Troops attached to 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, manning the trouble boarder between Borno and Adamawa states, at the weekend repelled an attack on Gulak town.

Reports from the area revealed that the remnants of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on the fateful day around 7.20pm tried to penetrate Gulak town and local government headquarters of Madagali for a mission, but made a stiff resistance from the troops.

An eye witness simply identity as Rifkatu David said they were cooking at about 7pm when they heard continued gun shots from a distanced hill and was coming closer to the town, the development forced residents to scamper for safety towards all perceived save directions.

Another resident Mallam Saidu, said the quick intervention of the military saved the situation as they had a more superior fire against the Boko Haram members, “who are believed to be hiding in the mountain and usually come down to nearby towns and villages for food stuff and forceful recruitment of young boys and girls”.

In a related development, hunters assisting the military in the fight against insurgency in Madagali area of the state said that they arrested a Boko Haram suspect in the early hours of Friday.

Leader of the group, Ibrahim Mai Sule, who confirmed the development to newsmen said that the suspect, who identified himself as Idris Buba was arrested around 12 .30 pm.

“The suspect is an indigene of Gulak town the headquarters of Madagali local government,” Mai Sule said.

Responding to the developments in a mobile phone interview, Army Public Relations Officer,APRO of the Task force Mubi,Major Badare Akintoye confirmed that the attack on Gulak was successful neutralised by the troops without casualties .

Major Akintoye said “it was true there was an attack on Gulak town two days back but was fully repelled by our troops even though no casualty recorded on the military side.