Trustfund Pensions appoints Agaka board chairman

Abuja

Trustfund Pensions Limited has appointed Mr. Ismail Mohammed Agaka as the Chairman, Board of Directors.

Mr. Agaka before his appointment was the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The new board chairman started his career in the Federal Ministry of Employment Labour and Productivity, as a Labour Officer in 1986 after he obtained a B.Sc. (Hons) International studies from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1983.

Agaka who obtained a Diploma in Social Security Financing from the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Turin, Italy in 2000, is an alumni of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

He is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria and fellow, Institute of Credit Administration, just as he served as secretary of the Advisory Committee on Industrial Relations and the Productivity Committee in Borno state.

The board chairman, who is a member of the Bureau of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Geneva, Switzerland, was appointed the Special Assistant to the Minister of Labour and Productivity in 1990 and subsequently joined NSITF under the defunct National Provident Fund (NPF) in the same year as state manager in Katsina state.

After serving in both Niger and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as Lagos Island offices as manager, he moved to the Head Office as manager Industrial Relations and Loans in 1995.

He became Head, Personnel, Industrial Relations and Loans from 1996 to 2002 and served as the Special Assistant to the Managing Director/Chief Executive from 2002 to 2007.

He became Head, Special Duties in 2007, a position he held till June 2012, when he became general manager, Abuja Region and moved to on the same position from August 2012 to September 2015.

Agaka was the pioneer general manager, Social Security Development Department from September 2015, until his appointment as the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive NSITF in February 2016.

He was a director in Prohealth HMO, Crusader Insurance Plc, Abuja, International Diagnostic Centre and the Institute of Benefits and Trust Management.