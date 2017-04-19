Turkey referendum: EU urges Ankara to probe illegal vote claims

Th e European Commission has called on Turkey to launch a “transparent investigation” into allegations of irregularities during the referendum giving the president sweeping powers. Turkey should “consider the next steps very carefully”, an EU spokesman said.

European leaders have expressed concern that the result – 51.4% in favour of the changes – has split Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected criticism by international election observers.

Th e main opposition party has launched an appeal to invalidate the result. Th e changes – due to be introduced before presidential and parliamentary elections in November 2019 – will turn Turkey into a presidential republic similar to the US and France.

Th is could enable President Erdogan to stay in power until 2029. His narrow victory was ruled valid by Turkey’s electoral body, despite claims of irregularities by the opposition. Despite saying that the voting day was “well administered”, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe criticised the referendum campaign, saying:

• It was an “unlevel playing fi eld” and the two sides of the campaign “did not have equal opportunities” • It was unbalanced due to the active involvement of the president and several senior offi cials

• It was tarnished by a number of offi cials equating No supporters with terrorist sympathisers • State resources were misused

• Under the state of emergency, essential fundamental freedoms were curtailed

• Despite some measures, the legal framework remained inadequate for a genuinely democratic referendum.

Th e Council of Europe – which also monitored the poll – said the vote “did not live up” its standards. Th e monitors also criticised a late change by electoral offi cials that allowed voting papers without offi cial stamps to be counted.

But the head of Turkey’s electoral body said a similar procedure had been used in past elections. Th e Turkish Bar Association described the move as “illegal”

. And Austrian MP Alev Korun – one of the Council of Europe observers – said “there is a suspicion that up to 2.5 million votes could have been manipulated” – which would have changed the result. She off ered no evidence.