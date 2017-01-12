UEFA bans Partizan from European competitions

Share This





















Partizan Belgrade have been banned from the Champions League and Europa League for the next three seasons because of unpaid debts, says UEFA.

European football’s governing body said the 2015 Serbian SuperLiga champions had broken rules on unpaid debts three times in the past five years.

UEFA added that the club owed 2.5m euros (£2.17m) in unpaid debts as of September 2016.

Most of the club’s debts were owed to social and tax authorities in Serbia.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body said the ban is appropriate, given a “remarkably similar set of circumstances” to Partizan’s last debt case in 2013, when the club were given a suspended one-year ban from European competitions.

Partizan were eliminated from this season’s Europa League in the second qualifying round by Polish side Zaglebie.

