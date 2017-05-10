UEFA Champions League S/Final 2nd leg preview:: Can Real nail Atletico’s coffi n tonight?

By Gbenga Isaac Abuja

Real Madrid will take on Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon knowing they have taken a huge step towards another Champions League fi nal. Real ran away with a 3 – 0 victory courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick, and despite Diego Simeone insisting there’s much to play for, it is seen as a mission impossible.

As usual Zinedine Zidane rested his star men at the weekend as they thrashed Granada 4 – 0, with James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata getting the goals. Atletico on the other hand registered a narrow 1 – 0 win over Eibar, with Simeone surprisingly using his top line up for the game. Performances by Los Rojiblancos this season has been well below their usual standard, but they will look to pick up win, albeit not on aggregate.

Th e return of Real defender Raphael Varane from injury gave Los Blancos some necessary steel in defence, and it contributed to Atletico failing to score. Should the likes of Antoine Griezmann put in a better showing than in the fi rst leg, they could have the slimmest of chances.