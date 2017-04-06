Ugwuanyi has made Enugu business-friendly — US envoy

By Raphael Ede Enugu

Th e United States of America (USA) has applauded the new face of business environment in Enugu State under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying that the state is now a destination for investment.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the U.S Commercial Counselor, Brent Omadahl, who led the delegation from the Country’s Mission in Nigeria, appreciated the existing business relationship between the local companies in the state and in the United States, adding that it was possible because of the peace and conducive business atmosphere provided by the governor.

Omadahl disclosed that the United States of American is ready to invest in Enugu State particularly in the area of solar energy under Public Private Partnership (PPP), adding that one of the aims of the visit was to follow up discussion on the proposed solar energy factory in Nachi by a U.S. fi rm, Dusable Investment which, when completed, will generate power and provide employment.

Th e U.S. Commercial Counselor stated that the delegation was also in Enugu for the Network USA Outreach summit for the South East Zone and in furtherance of Ugwuanyi’s conversation with the American ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington to speak with the business community on how to do business with the U.S. and to dispel misconceptions about the U.S. visa procedure, saying that there are U.S. companies willing to do business in Enugu under the PPP.

In his response, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the visit, saying that it has off ered his administration a rare opportunity to deepen its bond of friendship, to highlight areas of mutual interests and to discuss potential opportunities particularly on trade and investment. “Enugu State indeed off ers a peaceful and viable destination for U.S. fi rms interested in agriculture, healthcare, transportation, education, information and communications technology, power generation, and small business development.