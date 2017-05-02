Umahi makes U-turn on pension scheme, suspends law

By Jacob Ogodo

Abakaliki

Barely two months after the Ebonyi state pension law came into force, has Governor David Umahi ordered the immediate suspension of the state contributory pension law, saying that every deduction made on workers salary with regards to the pension to be refunded before the 15th of May.

Umahi, who gave the order yesterday while addressing workers on the 2017 May Day celebrations at the Abakaliki Township Stadium, said workers would go ahead to articulate what they wanted to form part of the pension law.

He assured that the state government would not interfere with the content of the law but would approach the House of Assembly to legislate on the matter any moment it was convenient to workers to ensure that all their desires were taken into consideration.

“The Ebonyi state Pension law is hereby suspended and by 15th May, every deduction made in respect to the contributory pension law will be refunded to you. It is your duty to pencil down what you want to be included in the scheme. I will not interfere. Tell us when you will like it to come into effect and any moment it is convenient we will commence the implementation. We will pay pension to our senior citizens.”

He also announced that payment of gratuity “will commence in the month of May, as N500 million will be released for the local government and another N500 million for the state government making a total of N1 billion for the payment of gratuity,” adding that “henceforth government-labour relation will continue to increase.

The governor equally ordered the release of all the promotion of the workers to date and directed the secretary to the state government, the Head of Service and chairman, civil service commission to carry out the order with immediate effect noting that the state government was poised to address all the problems of the workers in the state.