UN trains 34 aviation security personnel on counter terrorism

By Ime Akpan

Lagos

United Nations has begun the training of 34 aviation security personnel in Nigeria to combat the spate of terrorism threats globally.

A statement issued yesterday in Lagos by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said the 120-day training tagged ‘Train the Trainer’ which started on March 6, 2017 in Abuja and Lagos simultaneously is attended by aviation security personnel drawn from both NCAA and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The training which is carried out under the UN Aviation School Project is attended by four participants from NCAA and 30 from FAAN.

Spokesman for NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, explained that the objective of the programme is to effectively mitigate the threat posed to civil aviation by terrorist organisations as well as provide a key element for a robust national aviation security policy to meet global standards in infrastructure, safety and security.

In addition, the UN-backed initiative will enhance the capacity within the UN system to help interested member states to implement the multiple dimension of countering terrorism.

He said 25 countries were considered and Nigeria was chosen for the pilot programme.

“This is in appreciation of its clear and well-documented roadmap on developing the aviation sector, with particular emphasis on safety and security,” he said.

The train the trainer programme, is anchored by Redline Assured Security Company of United Kingdom on behalf of the UN while the director-general of NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman, coordinates on behalf of the Nigerian government.

The UN Project coordinator is Mr. Douglas Melvin and the four Aviation Security trainers for Lagos are Neil Coull, Clare Broolley, Kelly Porter and Ish Rahman.