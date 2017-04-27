Unemployment: NDE trains 60 graduates on Peachtree software

By Raphael Ede Enugu

Th e National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in eff ort to ensure that Nigerian graduates are employable, has commenced a one-week specialized training programme for 60 graduates in Enugu on Peachtree Software. Declaring the training open, the Director Special Public Works (SPW), department of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mrs. Helen Achigbu said the training programme is designed to upskilling the unemployed graduates’ opportunities of securing paid employment or becoming self employed. According to her, the (peachtree/project management) holding at Amazon Hotel, Enugu is an accounting system which helps small businesses manage their books, ensures that proper journal entries are made and all accounts well balanced.

Mrs Achigbu said the graduate special training programme (GSTP) was pilot tested with training on only Peachtree Accounting Software in Lafi a, Nasarawa state in 2016; “the training is borne out of the NDE’s mandate to fi ght mass unemployment through its various programmes aimed at wealth creation, skills development and employment generation”. “Th e project management segment of the training is being included for the fi rst time. It is by design that the selection of the benefi ciaries cuts across a wide range of discipline to ensure that knowledge gained from this training would be applicable to various sectors of the economy.”

She however urges the participants to take the training very seriously and grasp all aspects the package so as to optimize this opportunity made available to you and justify the investments being made on each one of you by the NDE management. “I enjoin you to also consolidate on the knowledge acquired in this all important accounting software through practical application in established small and medium enterprise”. Th e training which started Monday 24th ends on Friday 28th April and participants issued with certifi cate