UNIAbuja SSANU appoints interim head

By Martin Paul Abuja

The University of Abuja branch of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has appointed Mr. Hassan Shallangwa to head an interim management committee of the union.

Th e committee is saddled with the responsibility of resuscitating the activities of the association in the university and to fi ll the leadership vacuum created by the termination of the appointments of the erstwhile chairman and the secretary of the Association Mr. Jude Nwabueze and Mr. Nuruden T. Yusuf, respectively.

Addressing an emergency congress, held at the mini campus of the university, the Coordinator of the event, Barrister Ale Okpeh, said the congress was called in other to give the association a new sense of direction an usher in a new leadership.

He said: “Since 2014, our association has lost focus, and has been wobbling and fumbling, and bogged by individualised ambition, whose past times include engaging the management of the university on frivolous allegations. “SSANU under the former leadership was embroiled in writing petitions, and were no longer keepers of our welfare, but running a highly selfi sh and individualized association’’. Okpeh further stressed the need for the union to key into the activities of the present management to enjoy their rightful position in the scheme of things.

Amongst the resolutions reached at the congress were the election of a care- taker committee members and the discontinuance of the payment of check-off dues to the national body till further notice. Th e Interim committee which has three months to put the association on a sound footing is also expected to organise fresh elections, recover the union’s assets, relate with the university management and the national body of the union, supervise the collection and control of check-off dues and undertake other responsibilities on behalf o the association.

Other members of the caretaker committee include Buka Hamidu as Vice Chairman, Kunbrat Jubrin, Treasurer: Williams Peter, Publicity Secretary and Joel Eya, Secretary General.