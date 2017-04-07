UNILORIN rejects ASUU’s call for VC’s resignation

University of Ilorin authorities have described the demand for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of the university, AbdulGaniyu Ambali, by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as “unwarranted” and “mischievous”.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Kunle Akogun, the university’s spokesperson, said it was preposterous to ask Ambali, whom he described as “an excellent captain”, to quit. ASUU Ibadan Zone, had called on Ambali to “honourably” resign his appointment to allow room for an independent investigation of fraud allegations against him.

Th e union had equally called on the Ministry of Education, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), to act quickly to avoid insinuation of complicity. A statement by the union chairman, Ade Adejumo and Secretary, Deji Omole, had said that the call became imperative following allegations of fraud against him.

“At this point, the union has no option but to call on the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, to honourably resign his appointment in view of the weight of these allegations, to allow for an independent investigation,” the union said. “Th is is the civilised practice.

In the alternative, the union calls on the Ministry of Education and crime authorities to act quickly to avoid any insinuation of complicity,” it ASUU was reacting to a three-part series in Th e Nation newspaper titled “Exposed: How corruption, favouritism thrives in UNILORIN,” in which the it was alleged that Messrs. Oloyede and Ambali were involved in corrupt practices. But, Akogun, in his reaction, said the union was only bent on destroying the peace and progress of Unilorin simply because all attempts to hijack the progressive ASUU at Unilorin had been rebuff ed by the university lecturers.