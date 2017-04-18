Unilorin shops for new vice chancellor

The University of Ilorin has announced its plan to appoint a new vice-chancellor for the institution.

The secretary to the university’s Governing Council, Dada Obafemi, in a statement obtained by Premium Times yesterday, said the post of the vice-chancellor would be vacant from October 16.

“Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous provisions) Act No. 11 of 1993, as amended by Act No. 25 of 1996 and The Universities (Miscellaneous provisions) (Amendment) Act 2012, the Council has decided to commence in earnest the due process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor,” he said.

Obafemi, the institution’s registrar, said the ideal candidate for the post must, among other attributes, “be a distinguished professor of not less than 10 years in one of the disciplines offered by the university; a scholar of national and international repute with proficiency in Information and Communication Technology (ICT); and a professor with track records of teaching, research and community service.”

He said the appointment would be for a single term of five years and candidates who would have attained 60 years at the point of assumption of office needed not apply.

Established in 1975, the University of Ilorin has 15 faculties, one College of Health Sciences, two institutes, a Postgraduate school, staff strength of 4,000 and student population of over 30,000.