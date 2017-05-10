Union frowns at FG’s neglect of FHA

Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has condemned what they described as ‘near neglect of the Federal Housing Authority by the federal government.

President of the association, Comrade Mohammed Yunusa, in a statement also said the group would resist any reform in the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) that is aimed at workers losing their jobs.

Comrade Yunusa reiterated that SSASCGOC was not averse to the change mantra of the present administration, particularly in its effort to bring back the rail networks in Nigeria to its lost glory, but added that workers should not be made the scapegoat.

The association, however, urged government to meet with the SSASCGOC and its allies so that they could jointly come up with workable solutions for the rail to roll into glory.

“It must be noted that Nigerian workers contributed immensely to the glorious performance of the rail sector up till 1984 before it started having problems.

“It must also be noted that workers of NRC were not in any way responsible for the demise of the then Rail sector. As a matter of fact, some of our members patriotically worked to the point of death.

“We salute the courage of our heroes in the railway sector some of whom lost their lives in the quest to making the Railway a pride of place for the nation. No thanks to irresponsible leadership.”

He further stated that, “Nobody should therefore attempt to discredit staff of the NRC just because of the failure of successive Governments and its Managers in NRC.

“To this end, we make bold to say we shall resist any form of reform aimed at discrediting and sending staff of NRC into the labour market, under whatever guise be it concessioning, franchising or public Private Partnership”.

He said workers have learnt their lessons from NITEL experience and would not allow such again, adding that, “As an association with over 20,000 membership base, we shall resist with all our might any concessioning arrangement that leads to job loss, be it in Nigerian Railway Corporation or any other Public Corporation in Nigeria.”

Comrade Yunusa further said contrary to the notion that government don’t do business, he said government actually has business in business, especially when it is social-oriented.

On whether FHA is doing enough to bridge the housing deficit in the country, the union leader said the housing deficit in the country is over 13 million and a government that is genuinely serious in reducing this deficit is expected to fund its Housing Authority.

“Today the FHA is near complete neglect by the federal government. The ministry of works, housing and power has relegated the FHA to the background for no just cause.

“FHA was set up to provide housing for low income earners and this, the Corporation had been doing before now. FESTAC Town, Gwarinpa Estate, FHA Lugbe, DIAMOND Estate, Akesan Estate among others are some of the examples.

“While we celebrate the 2017 Workers Day, we call on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, properly fund the FHA so as to reduce the burdens on private real estate developers, who are actually building for the rich.

“The idea of privatising the FHA should be discarded, as privatising it would take away the ability of low income earners to own houses of their own. We believe that FHA can still provide 2 bedroom houses at the rate of N4 million. We also know that the poor can manage to afford this”.