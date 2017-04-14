United Airlines passenger ordeal ‘worse than fall of Saigon’

A man dragged screaming off a United Airlines fl ight described his ordeal as “more horrifying” than his experiences in the Vietnam War, his lawyer says. Attorneys for Dr David Dao, who lost two front teeth and suff ered a broken nose and “signifi cant” concussion in the incident, say they will sue.

His daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper, told the news conference in Chicago they are “sickened” by his treatment. Video of the incident has been watched millions of times online. Law enforcement offi cials dragged Dr Dao off Sunday evening’s Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, fl ight because it was fully booked, and the airline wanted four passengers to make way for staff members.

Lawyer Th omas Demetrio told journalists on Th ursday: “He [Dr Dao] said that he left Vietnam in 1975 when Saigon fell and he was on a boat and he said he was terrifi ed. “He said that being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced when leaving Vietnam.”

Ms Dao Pepper, who lives in suburban Chicago, said: “What happened to my dad should have never happened to any human being, regardless of the circumstance. “We were horrifi ed and shocked and sickened to learn what happened to him and to see what happened to him.” Dr Dao’s lawyers have fi led an emergency court request for the airline to preserve evidence ahead of a hearing next Monday morning.

Th e fi ling with an Illinois state court demands that United Airlines and the city of Chicago preserve all surveillance videos, cockpit voice recordings, passenger and crew lists related to the fl ight. United Airlines said it would refund the ticket costs of all passengers on Sunday’s fl ight.