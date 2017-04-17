UniUyo wins maths competition

By Emeka Nze Abuja

University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has emerged as the winner of this year’s National Mathematics Competition for University Students (NAMCUS) organised by the National Mathematical Centre (NMC), Abuja. A statement by the Centre’s Head of Information, Mr. Onyekachi Njoku, stated that Federal University of Technology, Akure, emerged the runners-up, while University of Ilorin came third.

Speaking at the closing ceremonies of the competition in Abuja, the DirectorGeneral of the National Mathematical Centre, Prof. Stephen Onah, said the NAMCUS “has, over the years, assisted in no small way to improve the knowledge base of mathematics undergraduates in the country.”

Onah emphasised that the competition had gained ground among universities as many of them “now show interest in participating in the exercise.” Th e NMC boss, who was represented by the Coordinator, Mathematics Programme, Prof. Peter Onumanyi, gave the assurance that the competition would be sustained as a result of its relevance to the mandate of the Centre and the development of mathematics and mathematics education in Nigeria.

Th e statement further said the annual National Mathematics Competition for University Students, (NAMCUS) was established to encourage young mathematics undergraduates in their fi nal year in pure mathematics.

According to the statement, this year’s competition which is the ninth edition attracted 128 students from 33 universities. Th e statement noted that the competition covered the areas of Linear Algebra, Abstract Algebra, Real Analysis, Complex Analysis as well as Diff erential Equation.