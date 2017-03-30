Unpaid allowances: Information ministry staff protest

By Ibrahim Ramalan

Abuja

Staff of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, yesterday, protested at the Radio House over non-payment of their allowances.

The workers, who came out in their numbers, abandoned their duty posts to drive home their demand for the intervention of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The protesters, who chanted songs of displeasure, blocked the gate of the ministry, told reporters that they were subjected to work under poor conditions, delay of promotion arrears, non-payment of repatriation allowances and selective training of staff.

The protest took another dimension when they were stopped from entering the Office of the Minister at the Secretariat by the Department of State Service and Police.

Some of the placards read: “Our welfare must be paramount. Minister, Permanent Secretary pay our 2016 Abuja carnival stipends. Pay our retirement, repartition allowance. Enough is enough. Enough of the continuous silence; this impunity is too much. We have taken our destiny by our hands. We work daily with little or no working materials. Withdraw the preliminary letter issued to sports officials.”

The leader of the protest, who is the union chairman of Ministry of Information, Comrade Wadam Wuron, said the staff were fed up with antics of the Minister.

“Today is the day of judgement we all have to take our destiny by our hands. Enough is enough of the tricks that the management of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has been playing on the floor since the inception of this management nothing has moved.”