Unpaid allowances: Villa security operatives beg Buhari

By Moses John

Abuja

Some security operatives attached to the Presidential Villa have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over the non-payment of their Risk Cautions Allowance (RCA), running into 22 months.

The operatives who spoke with Blueprint and sought for cover for fear of being victimise, said they have not been paid since May 2015, when the administration of Buahari come on board despite repeated promises made to them on the matter.

“As I am speaking with you, all the departments have been paid excerpt 287 mobile police officers who are direct escorts to the Commander-in-Chief of the Arm Forces.”

The affected officers have called for urgent intervention because they “cannot meet” their obligations due to the development.

One of the policemen told our correspondent that the situation had led to some of his colleagues converting their beats to temporary homes as a result of increasing transport fares.

He said a Sergeant, when he learnt that his colleagues had received their allowances, collapsed last week and was confirmed at the State House Clinic that he was suffering from stroke.

It was learnt that while the president was on medical vacation, the matter was brought before the Vice President, who was then Acting President and he ordered the National Security Adviser to the President to perfect the payment, but till date nothing had been done.

“My brother, the situation is getting worst by day, some of us are sleeping in our beat. You can go to the pilot gate and car park; you will see these family men sleeping on the ground because they can’t cope with their little salary. I could not pay the school fees of my daughter last term.

“The Permanent Secretary of the State House, the NSA, the CPSO and the O/C Mopol are all aware of these issues, but have done nothing to ratify the payment of these affected officers.”