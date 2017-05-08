Unpaid salaries: NULGE gives 21-day ultimatum to Delta govt

By Moses John

Abuja

Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Delta state branch, has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to pay salaries owed to its members for the past 10 months.

Secretary of NULGE in Delta, Comrade Peter Ene, in a statement yesterday, also said the union was planning a mass rally in the three senatorial districts of the state within the ultimatum to send signal that an industrial dispute would be declared if their demand was no met at the expiration of the window given.

Ene further said it was saddening that a worker that had many dependants was owed between eight and 13 months, adding that it had brought untold hardship on the workers and their dependants.

”The state executive council resolved to declare a trade dispute and give a 21-day ultimatum to the state government commencing from Friday, 5th May, 2017 within which all arrears of salaries ranging from 8-13 months should be paid or be ready to face industrial action.

“The Union shall organise mass protests rally in the three senatorial districts within the 21-day ultimatum; while the mother of all rally shall hold in Asaba and will have in attendance the National President, civil society groups and human right activists.

“The union expresses its discontent over the non-payment of salaries of local government workers in the range of eight and 13 months.”

The Union further decried the “excruciating and suffocating pains and agonies” being experienced by its members which had “caused them untimely death due to hunger, frustration and inability to pay medical bills.”