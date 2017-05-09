Using ‘form works’ building technology to deliver faster, aff ordable houses

With the latest technological invention in building construction, homes can be easily made through the use of ‘form works or aluminum mold’ from base to the roof without the normal traditional-foundation laying of blocks. PATRICK ANDREW writes on the latest aff ordable building method

The quest to meet not just the yawning gap of the nation’s 17 million housing needs but provide modest and aff ordable housing for the people has continued to task both the government and professionals in the building industry. Only recently, some building environment experts revealed that they have devised a cutting-edge technology that holds the key to quick built, less tasking, moderate lower-prices and aff ordable houses, which they believe would in no small way contribute to reducing the defi cits in the nation’s housing stocks.

Before now, the government had introduced several policies all aimed at making housing available and aff ordable. However, despite these policies and the eff orts to arrest the defi cits, houses have remained far beyond the reach of most Nigerians that yearn to have roofs over their heads. Though the government in conjunction with stakeholders strongly hold the view that the housing sector needs deliberately proactive approach to tackle the housing problem in the country, many equally think affordable housing cannot be achieved unless the materials needed to build houses whether local or foreign are readily available. On the strength of the above argument, there seems to be a consensus that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities of providing aff ordable houses and the active participation and engagement of the private sector is inevitable if the nation is to ever achieve the task of building aff ordable houses for its populace. Government though must provide the enabling environment through policy and political will which allow easy collaboration amongst the stakeholders.

It was therefore a delight when Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola experts gathered to brainstorm on the use of 'form works or aluminum mold'to build moderate and aff ordable houses for those that desire to own houses of their own. Aluminum castings are made through a relatively simple and inexpensive process called casting. Casting is the most widely used method to form aluminum.

Essentially, aluminum castings are created by putting molten aluminum into a mold, but the exact method used to make aluminum castings can vary slightly. According to them, the method does not only result to ease of construction, but it comes with many advantages such pocket-friendly cost in the hiring of artisans, effi ciency and higher turnaround in timing. Making this known at an exhibition of products and services in the building and construction industry at a Lagos International Housing Fair, the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Business Director, Dehinde Boye, was optimistic that the new technology could speed up mass housing delivery in Nigeria. Already, OPIC has adopted the formworks in the development of New Makun City, a 750-hectare new city development along the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway.

The firm said the use of fi rework/aluminum mould has taken over from the normal foundation laying with blocks. “Houses can now be delivered in just four days. Th e system is against the traditional way of placing one block on the other, the carcasses can be put in place in days. It makes delivery of houses a bit less diffi cult in terms of time and cost”. “The process include; building foundation is carried out as normal, fitting of reinforcement bars, placement of electrical fi ttings, installation of aluminum frameworks and concrete fi lling, then the removal of Aluminum frameworks to reveal building structure. Some of the benefi ts also include; environmentally friendly, faster turnaround time- 10 days to fully complete house and improved strength of building. Speaking at the event, which brought together experts, fi nanciers, regulators, researchers and core professionals in the built industry from within and outside the country, Boye urged the government to step in and take advantage of the new technology to make cheap and moderate houses available to Nigerians. Speaking in the same vein, the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Director General and Chief Executive Offi cer, Prof. Danladi Slim Matawal, said the technology was not only cheap but easy to access.

Th e DG thinks sustainable building materials technologies sourced locally can greatly curtail economic and resource inputs, improve labour productivity of building inhabitants, and reduce environmental impacts. H e e x p l a i n e d t h a t l o c a l manufacturers of construction materials needs to network more in order to create and develop a realistic data based on activities, innovations and the needs for the construction industry and identify ways and means of improving on the quality of their products and packaging. B oy e , w h o s p o k e o n t h e theme: “High Costs Of Building Construction: The Need For Alternative And Sustainable Building Materials For Housing Development” Matawal stressed that governments at all levels need to encourage the use of locally sourced building materials by using them in their projects and eff ectively participate in the industry, in training and retraining of artisans for necessary skills required. Matawal explained that work is ongoing in achieving the development of Pilot Plant for Production of NBRRI Blended Cement from Clay and Volcanic Ash Plant.

“NBRRI’s eff orts in the development and promotion of alternative and sustainable construction materials have given birth to inventions such as; Stonecrete Blocks, Fibre Cement Roofing Materials, and NBRRI Brick/Block making Machines.” He urged the government to take advantage of the large opportunities for research institutes such as NBRRI, chemicals and local building materials companies to carve out early entry and incumbent positions in the buildings and infrastructural space for housing development in Nigeria. Th at cheap materials are essential for the construction of aff ordable houses is captured by Deputy President Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Aliyu Wamakko Oroji, has repeatedly said that developers and the entire population are in need of infrastructures to make housing delivery cheaper. “There should be long time mortgages for houses, may be 50 or 25 years so that one will be paying as they rent and the house is yours, this is exactly what the government is trying to do at least everyone can aff ord a house that you can rent.

“If you can aff ord a house to rent, that means you can aff ord a house, because so many people are paying rent of diff erent category now if you share that your rent into monthly, you will know how much you are paying,” he said. According to developers the cost of the houses may not be aff ordable, given that the cost of infrastructure, land, and building approval, all combined to make houses far beyond the reach of Nigerians. Th e use of the new technology therefore could actually be a huge plus in the quest to take make modest and aff ordable houses available for the desirable populace to obtain.